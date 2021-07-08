© 2021 Connecticut Public

Seasoned
Seasoned

Feeding Time At The Beardsley Zoo

Published July 8, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT
feeding time at the Beardsley Zoo.jpeg
(Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public)
/
Zoo educator Chrissy Shore feeds Newton the macaw at the Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport, Conn. Newton peels shells off of her nuts and seeds. Her favorite snack? Hard boiled eggs.

We usually fill your earbuds with talk about food—people food. But, this is Seasoned, and this is the season for staycations and day trips. Have you been to Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo yet this summer? This week: find out what are our furry, scaly, and feathered friends at the zoo are eating. We talk to the zoo educators and animal care specialists who feed them, and we get up close and personal with animals like an Eastern hellbender, two highly intelligent river otters, and a gorgeous macaw named Newton.

Guests:

Jim Knox – Curator of education at the Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport, Conn.

Chrissy Shore – Zoo educator at the Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport, Conn.

Jen Farrell – Zoo educator at the Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport, Conn.

Chris Barker – Animal care specialist at the Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport, Conn.

Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski produced this show. Visuals journalist Ryan Caron King and interns Maisy Carvalho and Kelly Langevin contributed.

Seasoned
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of Seasoned, a show celebrating food and farms. She’s filled in as a producer for several of our local shows, most notably, Where We Live. In 2021, she was part of the team that received first place in the Interview category from the Public Media Journalists Association for the episode “Who Owns History? Connecticut Woman Sues Harvard For Family Photos.” She produced The Faith Middleton Food Schmooze® from November 2015 until the broadcast ended. Before that, she ate her way through the previous seven years of Fine Cooking magazine while its web producer. Robyn is food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
