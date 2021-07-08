Feeding Time At The Beardsley Zoo

We usually fill your earbuds with talk about food—people food. But, this is Seasoned, and this is the season for staycations and day trips. Have you been to Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo yet this summer? This week: find out what are our furry, scaly, and feathered friends at the zoo are eating. We talk to the zoo educators and animal care specialists who feed them, and we get up close and personal with animals like an Eastern hellbender, two highly intelligent river otters, and a gorgeous macaw named Newton.

Guests:

Jim Knox – Curator of education at the Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport, Conn.

Chrissy Shore – Zoo educator at the Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport, Conn.

Jen Farrell – Zoo educator at the Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport, Conn.

Chris Barker – Animal care specialist at the Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport, Conn.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email at seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski produced this show. Visuals journalist Ryan Caron King and interns Maisy Carvalho and Kelly Langevin contributed.