Seasoned

A Look Back At A Year Of Seasoned Live

Published July 15, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned
Allison Minto
/
Connecticut Public
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned

One of our favorite parts of making Seasoned, is YOU, our listeners. Once a month, we open up the phone lines and talk with you about food stuff you’re passionate about: apple picking, barbecue, breweries, ice cream. This week on Seasoned: A look back at fun and informative moments from a year of live shows. You really do give the best recommendations. And, you ask great questions, too.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email at seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski produced this show.

GUESTS: (All guests joined us previously on live shows)

Michele Ragussis – Private chef and a frequent judge on “Beat Bobby Flay.” Michele is also the founder of Chefs For Disaster Relief.

Amy Traverso – Senior food editor at Yankee magazine, co-host of Weekends with Yankee, and author of The Apple Lover’s Cookbook: The Classic Guide to Cooking and Eating Apples

Colin Caplan – Author of Pizza in New Haven and producer of Pizza, A Love Story. Colin is also an owner of Elm City Party Bike and owner/culinary tour guide at Taste of New Haven.

Tyler Jones – Master brewer, Black Hog Brewing, locations in Oxford and New Haven, Conn.Alisa Bowens-Mercado – Owner and brewer, Rhythm Brewing Co. in New Haven, Conn.

Leeanne Griffin – Food reporter at Hearst Connecticut Media (@LGriffinCT)

Christian Stevenson (aka DJ BBQ) – Author of Fire Food: The Ultimate BBQ Cookbook and The Burger Book.

Myron Mixon – Four-time world barbecue champion, restaurateur, and the author of several barbecue cookbooks. His latest is BBQ&A with Myron Mixon. Myron was inducted into the Barbecue Hall of Fame in Kansas City in 2013 and he is currently the Mayor of Unadilla, GA.

Brian Kaywork – Instructor at The Culinary Institute of America. (Brian Kaywork is fondly remembered by the team at Seasoned)

Patti Popp – Farmer and owner of Sport Hill Farm in Easton, Conn.

Eliza Florian – Owner and ice cream maker at Grassroots Ice Cream in Granby, Conn.

Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of Seasoned, a show celebrating food and farms. She’s filled in as a producer for several of our local shows, most notably, Where We Live. In 2021, she was part of the team that received first place in the Interview category from the Public Media Journalists Association for the episode “Who Owns History? Connecticut Woman Sues Harvard For Family Photos.” She produced The Faith Middleton Food Schmooze® from November 2015 until the broadcast ended. Before that, she ate her way through the previous seven years of Fine Cooking magazine while its web producer. Robyn is food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Chef Plum
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Marysol Castro
