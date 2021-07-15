A Look Back At A Year Of Seasoned Live

One of our favorite parts of making Seasoned, is YOU, our listeners. Once a month, we open up the phone lines and talk with you about food stuff you’re passionate about: apple picking, barbecue, breweries, ice cream. This week on Seasoned: A look back at fun and informative moments from a year of live shows. You really do give the best recommendations. And, you ask great questions, too.

Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski produced this show.

GUESTS: (All guests joined us previously on live shows)

Michele Ragussis – Private chef and a frequent judge on “Beat Bobby Flay.” Michele is also the founder of Chefs For Disaster Relief.

Amy Traverso – Senior food editor at Yankee magazine, co-host of Weekends with Yankee, and author of The Apple Lover’s Cookbook: The Classic Guide to Cooking and Eating Apples

Colin Caplan – Author of Pizza in New Haven and producer of Pizza, A Love Story. Colin is also an owner of Elm City Party Bike and owner/culinary tour guide at Taste of New Haven.

Tyler Jones – Master brewer, Black Hog Brewing, locations in Oxford and New Haven, Conn.Alisa Bowens-Mercado – Owner and brewer, Rhythm Brewing Co. in New Haven, Conn.

Leeanne Griffin – Food reporter at Hearst Connecticut Media (@LGriffinCT)

Christian Stevenson (aka DJ BBQ) – Author of Fire Food: The Ultimate BBQ Cookbook and The Burger Book.

Myron Mixon – Four-time world barbecue champion, restaurateur, and the author of several barbecue cookbooks. His latest is BBQ&A with Myron Mixon. Myron was inducted into the Barbecue Hall of Fame in Kansas City in 2013 and he is currently the Mayor of Unadilla, GA.

Brian Kaywork – Instructor at The Culinary Institute of America. (Brian Kaywork is fondly remembered by the team at Seasoned)

Patti Popp – Farmer and owner of Sport Hill Farm in Easton, Conn.

Eliza Florian – Owner and ice cream maker at Grassroots Ice Cream in Granby, Conn.

