Seafood How-To, Plus Best Local Lobster Rolls & Seafood Shacks

We’re taking a deep dive on how to prep and cook seafood with David Standridge, executive chef of The Shipwright’s Daughter in Mystic. You’ll get advice for buying fresh seafood at the market, as well as tips for grilling, roasting, and searing fish like a pro. Plus, local cookbook author Mike Urban shares some of his favorite fish markets and seafood shacks in our region.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski.

Guests:

David Standridge – Executive chef at The Shipwright’s Daughter in Mystic, Conn.

Mike Urban – Yankee magazine contributor and author of The New England Seafood Markets Cookbook

Featured Recipe: David Standridge’s Tuna Bolognese