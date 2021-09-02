© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Seasoned logo
Seasoned

Seafood How-To, Plus Best Local Lobster Rolls & Seafood Shacks

Published September 2, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT
Chef David Standridge of The Shipwright's Daughter in Mystic, Conn.
The Shipwright's Daughter
/
Chef David Standridge of The Shipwright's Daughter in Mystic, Conn.

We’re taking a deep dive on how to prep and cook seafood with David Standridge, executive chef of The Shipwright’s Daughter in Mystic. You’ll get advice for buying fresh seafood at the market, as well as tips for grilling, roasting, and searing fish like a pro. Plus, local cookbook author Mike Urban shares some of his favorite fish markets and seafood shacks in our region.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski.

Guests:
David StandridgeExecutive chef at The Shipwright’s Daughter in Mystic, Conn.

Mike UrbanYankee magazine contributor and author of The New England Seafood Markets Cookbook

Featured Recipe: David Standridge’s Tuna Bolognese

Tuna Bolognese Recipe by David Standridge, executive chef at The Shipwright's Daughter
Courtesy of The Shipwright's Daughter in Mystic, Conn.

Seasoned
Stay Connected
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of Seasoned, a show celebrating food and farms. She’s filled in as a producer for several of our local shows, most notably, Where We Live. In 2021, she was part of the team that received first place in the Interview category from the Public Media Journalists Association for the episode “Who Owns History? Connecticut Woman Sues Harvard For Family Photos.” She produced The Faith Middleton Food Schmooze® from November 2015 until the broadcast ended. Before that, she ate her way through the previous seven years of Fine Cooking magazine while its web producer. Robyn is food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Marysol Castro
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Chef Plum