Wild Food: Conversations With Chef Bun Lai + Local Foragers

Step outside. Connecticut is ripe ground for wild food. This week on Seasoned, a poignant conversation with one of the best-known foragers in the country, chef Bun Lai. Plus, we search for edible plants and berries and find a gorgeous chicken of the woods mushroom with the founder of the Connecticut Foraging Club. And, consider us starstruck—

we also talk with the 81-year old amateur mycologist from Hartford who has a species of mushroom named after her.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski.

Guests:

Chef Bun Lai – Chef and pioneer of the sustainable food movement. He’s currently hosting culinary and educational experiences at Miya’s in the Woods in Woodbridge

Amy Demers – Founder of the Connecticut Foraging Club

Connie Borodenko – Mushroom forager, discoverer of the species amanita borodenkoae