Seasoned logo
Seasoned

Wild Food: Conversations With Chef Bun Lai + Local Foragers

Published September 8, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT
Chef Bun Lai
Courtesy Bun Lai
/
Chef Bun Lai

Step outside. Connecticut is ripe ground for wild food. This week on Seasoned, a poignant conversation with one of the best-known foragers in the country, chef Bun Lai. Plus, we search for edible plants and berries and find a gorgeous chicken of the woods mushroom with the founder of the Connecticut Foraging Club. And, consider us starstruck—
we also talk with the 81-year old amateur mycologist from Hartford who has a species of mushroom named after her.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski.

Guests:
Chef Bun Lai – Chef and pioneer of the sustainable food movement. He’s currently hosting culinary and educational experiences at Miya’s in the Woods in Woodbridge

Amy Demers – Founder of the Connecticut Foraging Club

Connie Borodenko – Mushroom forager, discoverer of the species amanita borodenkoae

Seasoned
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of Seasoned, a show celebrating food and farms. She’s filled in as a producer for several of our local shows, most notably, Where We Live. In 2021, she was part of the team that received first place in the Interview category from the Public Media Journalists Association for the episode “Who Owns History? Connecticut Woman Sues Harvard For Family Photos.” She produced The Faith Middleton Food Schmooze® from November 2015 until the broadcast ended. Before that, she ate her way through the previous seven years of Fine Cooking magazine while its web producer. Robyn is food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
