© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Seasoned logo
Seasoned

Aarón Sánchez Shares Life Lessons + Local Chef Carlos Baez

Published September 16, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT
Chef Aarón Sánchez
FOX
MASTERCHEF: Aarón Sánchez. © 2016 FOX Broadcasting. Credit: FOX.

Aarón Sánchez is an award-winning chef, TV personality, and philanthropist. He’s currently a judge on MasterChef and MasterChef Junior on Fox. He’s also the author of two cookbooks and his memoir, Where I Come From: Life Lessons From a Latino Chef, is out in paperback now. We talk to Aarón about some of those lessons, his mentor chef Paul Prudhomme, and how his bicultural identity informs decisions he makes in and out of the kitchen. And we talk with Carlos Baez, a local chef passionate about global street food. Carlos is executive chef and partner at The Spread in South Norwalk and El Segundo in South Norwalk and New Haven.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski.

Guests:
Aarón Sánchez – Author of Where I Come From: Life Lessons From a Latino Chef

Carlos Baez – Executive chef and partner at The Spread in South Norwalk and El Segundo in South Norwalk and New Haven, Conn.

Carlos Baez – Executive chef and co-owner of The Spread in South Norwalk and El Segundo in South Norwalk and New Haven, Conn.
Courtesy of Carlos Baez
Carlos Baez – Executive chef and partner of The Spread in South Norwalk and El Segundo in South Norwalk and New Haven, Conn.

Seasoned
Stay Connected
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of Seasoned, a show celebrating food and farms. She’s filled in as a producer for several of our local shows, most notably, Where We Live. In 2021, she was part of the team that received first place in the Interview category from the Public Media Journalists Association for the episode “Who Owns History? Connecticut Woman Sues Harvard For Family Photos.” She produced The Faith Middleton Food Schmooze® from November 2015 until the broadcast ended. Before that, she ate her way through the previous seven years of Fine Cooking magazine while its web producer. Robyn is food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Marysol Castro
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Chef Plum