Aarón Sánchez Shares Life Lessons + Local Chef Carlos Baez

Aarón Sánchez is an award-winning chef, TV personality, and philanthropist. He’s currently a judge on MasterChef and MasterChef Junior on Fox. He’s also the author of two cookbooks and his memoir, Where I Come From: Life Lessons From a Latino Chef, is out in paperback now. We talk to Aarón about some of those lessons, his mentor chef Paul Prudhomme, and how his bicultural identity informs decisions he makes in and out of the kitchen. And we talk with Carlos Baez, a local chef passionate about global street food. Carlos is executive chef and partner at The Spread in South Norwalk and El Segundo in South Norwalk and New Haven.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski.

Guests:

Aarón Sánchez – Author of Where I Come From: Life Lessons From a Latino Chef

Carlos Baez – Executive chef and partner at The Spread in South Norwalk and El Segundo in South Norwalk and New Haven, Conn.