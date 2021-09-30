© 2021 Connecticut Public

Seasoned Celebrates Diners And Diner Culture

Published September 30, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT
O'Rourke's Diner, Middletown, Conn.
O'Rourke's Diner, Middletown, Conn.
Sabrina Herrera / Connecticut Public
Main Street Diner, Plainville, Conn.
Main Street Diner, Plainville, Conn.
Liz West / Flickr / Creative Commons
Olympia Diner, Newington, Conn.
Olympia Diner, Newington, Conn.
Wally Gobetz / Flickr / Creative Commons
Norm's Diner circa 2009, Groton, Conn.
Norm's Diner circa 2009, Groton, Conn.
eatswords / Flickr / Creative Commons

Who doesn’t love a good ol’ fashioned diner? Bring on the breakfast all day, the smell of hash browns, and the slice of blueberry pie in the middle of the night. Diners are as much about the community as they are about the food, so we’re celebrating diners and diner culture on this episode of Seasoned. We talk with Mike Urban, Yankee contributor and author of The New England Diner Cookbook. Plus, we talk with Brian O’Rourke about his diner’s long history in Middletown, as well as a Hartford poet who spent years writing poems in diners across the state.

Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski produced this show.

Guests:

Mike UrbanYankee Magazine contributor and author of The New England Seafood Markets Cookbook and The New England Diner Cookbook. His latest book is Unique Eats & Eateries Of Connecticut

Brian O’Rourke – Chef/owner of O’Rourke’s Diner in Middletown, Conn.

Brett Maddux – Hartford poet. His poetry collection, Regent, was published in 2016. His Instagram @dinersofconnecticut includes hundreds of beautiful black-and-white photos of local diners and the people with whom he’s shared meals. His most recent collection, algorithm hymns, is available now.

Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of Seasoned, a show celebrating food and farms. She’s filled in as a producer for several of our local shows, most notably, Where We Live. In 2021, she was part of the team that received first place in the Interview category from the Public Media Journalists Association for the episode “Who Owns History? Connecticut Woman Sues Harvard For Family Photos.” She produced The Faith Middleton Food Schmooze® from November 2015 until the broadcast ended. Before that, she ate her way through the previous seven years of Fine Cooking magazine while its web producer. Robyn is food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
