Seasoned celebrates Hanukkah with latkes, kosher wine, and a trip to The Crown Market

Published November 11, 2021 at 9:25 AM EST
Mark Seltzer, Chef Plum, Andrea Gussak at The Crown Market in West Hartford, Conn.
Send out the invites for the latke party! This week on Seasoned, a conversation with Shifra Klein, the founder of Fleishigs, a magazine devoted to modern kosher cooking. We talk with Shifra about the meaning of Hanukkah. . .and what to eat! And we visit The Crown Market in West Hartford, where they fry up thousands of latkes for the holiday. Plus, kosher wine has come a long way since Maneshevitz was the only option. Chef and sommelier Yair Lenchner shares the kosher wines he’s excited about right now.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski. Our interns are Abē Levine and Dylan Reyes.

  • Shifra Klein – Editor-in-chief and co-founder of Fleishigs magazine, a publication devoted to modern kosher cuisine
  • Andrea Gussak – Co-manager and executive chef at The Crown Market in West Hartford, Conn.
  • Mark Seltzer – Produce manager and grandson of one of The Crown Market’s founders
  • Sherry Haller – West Hartford resident and loyal customer of The Crown Market
  • Yair Lenchner – chef, sommelier, and certified nutritionist
  • Allison Batson – Founder and creator of Dinner for a Dollar, a program that for the last 10 years has been feeding people in Hamden hot meals every weekend. For more information about Dinner for a Dollar, visit Grace & St. Peter’s website or the Dinner for a Dollar on Facebook.

Kosher wines recommended on this show (Yair’s Under $25 Picks):
Borgo Reale Montepulciano D'Abruzzo 2016 ($12.50)
Dalton Reserve Viognier 2018 ($19.99)
Ramon Cardova Rioja Crianza 2014 ($22.00)
Bartenura Moscato ($13.99)

Seasoned
