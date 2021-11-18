Turkey can stuff it. We’re all about the side dishes this Thanksgiving

Stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, green beans! Chef Plum and Marysol Castro ask chefs to talk about the real stars of Thanksgiving dinner. We talk with Bon Appétit’s Test Kitchen Director Chris Morocco about the side dishes featured in the magazine's Thanksgiving issue. Plus, we talk to farmer Keith Bishop, owner of Connecticut's one and only cranberry bog about what it's like to cultivate the farm's ruby vines.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski. Our interns are Abē Levine and Dylan Reyes.

Guests:



Chris Morocco – Test Kitchen Director at Bon Appétit magazine



Test Kitchen Director at Bon Appétit magazine Martie Duncan – Party planner and host of the AllRecipes Homemade podcast



Party planner and host of the AllRecipes Homemade podcast Jeff Purrazzi – Private chef in New York



Private chef in New York Yair Lenchner – Private chef, sommelier and certified nutritionist in New York



Private chef, sommelier and certified nutritionist in New York Tony Olive – Pitmaster with Backdraft Bar-B-Q (a competitive barbeque team) and Fire Marshal at Longridge Fire Company in Stamford, Conn.



– Pitmaster with Backdraft Bar-B-Q (a competitive barbeque team) and Fire Marshal at Longridge Fire Company in Stamford, Conn. Keith Bishop – Farmer/co-owner Bishops Orchard & Winery and Killingworth Cranberries



– Farmer/co-owner Bishops Orchard & Winery and Killingworth Cranberries Chloe Murphy – Food justice educator at FRESH New London, a community garden in New London, Conn.

Recipes featured in this episode:

Better Than Alton Brown’s Green Bean Casserole

Smoked Acorn Squash with Bourbon Maple Syrup & Brown Sugar