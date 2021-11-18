© 2021 Connecticut Public

Turkey can stuff it. We’re all about the side dishes this Thanksgiving

Published November 18, 2021 at 7:37 PM EST
Move over turkey, and make room for the sides.

Stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, green beans! Chef Plum and Marysol Castro ask chefs to talk about the real stars of Thanksgiving dinner. We talk with Bon Appétit’s Test Kitchen Director Chris Morocco about the side dishes featured in the magazine's Thanksgiving issue. Plus, we talk to farmer Keith Bishop, owner of Connecticut's one and only cranberry bog about what it's like to cultivate the farm's ruby vines.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski. Our interns are Abē Levine and Dylan Reyes.

Guests:

Recipes featured in this episode:
Better Than Alton Brown’s Green Bean Casserole

Smoked Acorn Squash with Bourbon Maple Syrup & Brown Sugar

Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of Seasoned, a show celebrating food and farms. She’s filled in as a producer for several of our local shows, most notably, Where We Live. In 2021, she was part of the team that received first place in the Interview category from the Public Media Journalists Association for the episode “Who Owns History? Connecticut Woman Sues Harvard For Family Photos.” She produced The Faith Middleton Food Schmooze® from November 2015 until the broadcast ended. Before that, she ate her way through the previous seven years of Fine Cooking magazine while its web producer. Robyn is food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
