© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Seasoned logo
Seasoned

Bryant Terry and George McCalman discuss Black Food: Stories, Art & Recipes from Across the African Diaspora

Published December 9, 2021 at 10:24 AM EST
Author and chef Bryant Terry. Photo by Adrian Octavius Walker.
Adrian Octavius Walker
/
4Color Books, an imprint of Ten Speed Press
Chef, author, and activist Bryant Terry

Author and activist Bryant Terry has curated a book unlike his previous cookbooks. It’s called Black Food. It’s a deep dive into Black culture: art, essays, history, poems, and recipes, of course. This week on Seasoned, a conversation with the always-inspiring chef and creative force, Bryant Terry. We also talk with the book’s designer, George McCalman about the experience of crafting the book.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski.

Guests:

Featured Recipes:
Cocoa-Orange Fish by Nicole Taylor

Cocoa Orange Fish recipe by Nicole Taylor for Black Food

Jerk Chicken Ramen by Suzanne Barr

Jerk Chicken Ramen recipe by Suzanne Barr for Black Food

Seasoned
Stay Connected
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of Seasoned, a show celebrating food and farms. She’s filled in as a producer for several of our local shows, most notably, Where We Live. In 2021, she was part of the team that received first place in the Interview category from the Public Media Journalists Association for the episode “Who Owns History? Connecticut Woman Sues Harvard For Family Photos.” She produced The Faith Middleton Food Schmooze® from November 2015 until the broadcast ended. Before that, she ate her way through the previous seven years of Fine Cooking magazine while its web producer. Robyn is food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Marysol Castro
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Chef Plum