Bryant Terry and George McCalman discuss Black Food: Stories, Art & Recipes from Across the African Diaspora

Author and activist Bryant Terry has curated a book unlike his previous cookbooks. It’s called Black Food. It’s a deep dive into Black culture: art, essays, history, poems, and recipes, of course. This week on Seasoned, a conversation with the always-inspiring chef and creative force, Bryant Terry. We also talk with the book’s designer, George McCalman about the experience of crafting the book.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski.

Bryant Terry – James Beard Award-winning chef, educator, and food justice activist. He is the Chef-in-Residence at the Museum of the African Diaspora in San Francisco (MoAD). He is the author of several cookbooks. His latest book is Black Food: Stories, Art & Recipes From Across the African Diaspora . Bryant is the editor and curator of the collection.



George McCalman – Artist and creative director based in San Francisco. George is the designer of Black Food. In 2022, you can see more of his beautiful work in the forthcoming, Illustrated Black History: Honoring the Iconic and the Unseen.

Featured Recipes:

Cocoa-Orange Fish by Nicole Taylor

Jerk Chicken Ramen by Suzanne Barr