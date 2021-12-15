© 2021 Connecticut Public

Gift ideas for the serious cooks and foodies on your list

Published December 15, 2021 at 1:37 PM EST
Wooden spoons from Timbercraft Designs, Bristol Conn.
Courtesy of Steve Yopp
/
Timbercraft Designs
Wooden spoons from Timbercraft Designs, Bristol Conn.

What gadgets, treats, spirits, and kitchen crafts do you have on your wish list this year? This week on Seasoned, we talk about the kitchen gadgets that end up in every cook’s stocking. James Hines, co-owner of Cookshop Plus in West Hartford, tells us what’s flying off the shelves right now and what local, highly giftable items he loves. And Emma Wartzman, writer at The Strategist shares her top gifts. We also talk to local folks who make handmade things we think anyone would be proud to give and happy to receive: beautiful cutting boards and wooden spoons, beer-infused brownies and blondies, and Poire Prisonniere, a pear brandy distilled in Ashford, Connecticut. There’s a sweet green Bartlett pear floating in the bottle.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski.

Guests:

James Hines' Favorite Local Gifts & Gadgets from Cookshop Plus

1 of 6  — Cookshop Plus.jpg
Cookshop Plus in West Hartford, Conn.
James Hines
2 of 6  — Podunk Popcorn.jpg
Podunk Popcorn, grown by farmer Daniel Dzen in South Widsor, Conn.
James Hines
3 of 6  — Ariston Oils
Ariston Oils, made by Ariston Specialties in Bloomfield, Conn.
James Hines
4 of 6  — Spices from The Spice Mill
Some of the spices by The Spice Mill in Manchester, Conn.
James Hines
5 of 6  — Cookshop Plus Favorite Gadgets
Favorite gadgets from the staff at Cookshop Plus
6 of 6  — Eurosrubbys
Eurosrubbys

More Photos from Guests in the Episode

1 of 6  — Cherry Chaos Cutting Board from Tinbercraft Designs
Cherry Chaos Cutting Board from Tinbercraft Designs
Steve Yopp
2 of 6  — Oval Cutting Board from Timbercraft Designs
Oval Cutting Board from Timbercraft Designs
Steve Yopp
3 of 6  — Stripes Cutting Board by Timbercraft Designs
Stripes Cutting Board by Timbercraft Designs
Steve Yopp
4 of 6  — The Drunk Alpaca Bakers Jessica Oen and Stephania Halverson
The Drunk Alpaca Bakers Jessica Oen and Stephania Halverson
Courtesy of The Drunk Alpaca
5 of 6  — Louis Chatey, Co-owner of Westford Hill Distillers in Ashford, Conn.
Louis Chatey, Co-owner of Westford Hill Distillers in Ashford, Conn.
Winter Caplanson, Connecticut Food & Farm
6 of 6  — Spirits from Westford Hill Distillers
Spirits from Westford Hill Distillers
Winter Caplanson, Connecticut Food & Farm

