Gift ideas for the serious cooks and foodies on your list

What gadgets, treats, spirits, and kitchen crafts do you have on your wish list this year? This week on Seasoned, we talk about the kitchen gadgets that end up in every cook’s stocking. James Hines, co-owner of Cookshop Plus in West Hartford, tells us what’s flying off the shelves right now and what local, highly giftable items he loves. And Emma Wartzman, writer at The Strategist shares her top gifts. We also talk to local folks who make handmade things we think anyone would be proud to give and happy to receive: beautiful cutting boards and wooden spoons, beer-infused brownies and blondies, and Poire Prisonniere, a pear brandy distilled in Ashford, Connecticut. There’s a sweet green Bartlett pear floating in the bottle.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski.

Guests:



James Hines' Favorite Local Gifts & Gadgets from Cookshop Plus

More Photos from Guests in the Episode