Seasoned logo
Seasoned

Baking, foraging, and more: A look back at our favorite episodes in 2021

Published December 23, 2021 at 10:15 AM EST
1 of 3  — Cookbook author Vallery Lomas. Photo by Linda Xiao
Vallery Lomas, author of Life Is What You Bake It
Linda Xiao
2 of 3  — Zoo educator Chrissy Shore feeds Newton the Macaw at the Beardsley Zoo
Zoo educator Chrissy Shore feeds Newton the macaw at the Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport, Conn. Newton peels shells off of her nuts and seeds. Her favorite snack? Hard boiled eggs.
(Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public)
3 of 3  — Cef Bun Lai
Chef Bun Lai
Courtesy Bun Lai

We’ve talked to some wonderful people in the food world this past year. This week, we’re listening back to some of our favorite conversations from 2021. We got lots of baking tips from Vallery Lomas and we revisit our time at The Beardsley Zoo, where we learned so much from zoo educators about what the animals in their care eat. Plus, we’re sharing the inspiring conversation about foraging we had with Connecticut chef Bun Lai.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski.

Guests:

Featured Recipe: Olive Oil-Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Olive Oil Chocolate Chunk Cookies_Vallery Lomas_recipe.jpg
Linda Xiao
/
Clarkson Potter Publishers

Seasoned
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of Seasoned, a show celebrating food and farms. She’s filled in as a producer for several of our local shows, most notably, Where We Live. In 2021, she was part of the team that received first place in the Interview category from the Public Media Journalists Association for the episode “Who Owns History? Connecticut Woman Sues Harvard For Family Photos.” She produced The Faith Middleton Food Schmooze® from November 2015 until the broadcast ended. Before that, she ate her way through the previous seven years of Fine Cooking magazine while its web producer. Robyn is food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
