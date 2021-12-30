Bubbles! Sparkling wines and cocktails to ring in the new year

Lots of you will be popping corks and drinking something bubbly on New Year's Eve. But, how much do you actually know about Champagne and sparkling wine? This week on Seasoned, we’re live with wine expert Zachary Sussman. He’s the author of the new book, Sparkling Wine for Modern Times. Plus, professional bartender Chelsea Solkowski shares ideas for festive sparkling cocktails to sip while you’re waiting for the ball to drop. She’s the bar manager and bartender at The Charles in Old Wethersfield.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski with help from Meg Fitzgerald.

Guests:

