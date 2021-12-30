© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Seasoned logo
Seasoned

Bubbles! Sparkling wines and cocktails to ring in the new year

Published December 30, 2021 at 7:14 PM EST
champagne glasses toast
Andrew Unangst/ATU Images/Getty Images
/
The Image Bank RF
Cheers! We're geeking out on sparkling wines this week: Champagne, Prosecco, Cava, and more.

Lots of you will be popping corks and drinking something bubbly on New Year's Eve. But, how much do you actually know about Champagne and sparkling wine? This week on Seasoned, we’re live with wine expert Zachary Sussman. He’s the author of the new book, Sparkling Wine for Modern Times. Plus, professional bartender Chelsea Solkowski shares ideas for festive sparkling cocktails to sip while you’re waiting for the ball to drop. She’s the bar manager and bartender at The Charles in Old Wethersfield.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski with help from Meg Fitzgerald.

Guests:

Seasoned
Stay Connected
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of Seasoned, a show celebrating food and farms. She’s filled in as a producer for several of our local shows, most notably, Where We Live. In 2021, she was part of the team that received first place in the Interview category from the Public Media Journalists Association for the episode “Who Owns History? Connecticut Woman Sues Harvard For Family Photos.” She produced The Faith Middleton Food Schmooze® from November 2015 until the broadcast ended. Before that, she ate her way through the previous seven years of Fine Cooking magazine while its web producer. Robyn is food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Chef Plum