"The Korean Vegan" Joanne Lee Molinaro embraces both her cultural cuisine and plant-based cooking

Published January 5, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST
Geoff Martin Photography
Joanne Lee Molinaro is the author of The Korean Vegan Cookbook

Joanne Lee Molinaro is a content creator and writer known as “The Korean Vegan.” She’s been sharing stories about food, family, and culture since she started a blog in 2016. Her TikTok videos exploded in 2020. Her first cookbook is a New York Times bestseller, and it’s called The Korean Vegan Cookbook: Reflections and Recipes from Omma’s Kitchen. Joanne talks with us about her how her family’s immigrant experience influences her work and her journey from lawyer to content creator to cookbook author.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski.

Guest:
Joanne Lee Molinaro – Content creator and author of The Korean Vegan Cookbook: Reflections and Recipes from Omma’s Kitchen

Featured Recipes:
Omma’s Korean BBQ Sauce

Mushroom Bulgogi (카레떡꼬치 Grilled Steak)

Pecan Paht Pie (피칸팥파이 Sweet Red Bean)

Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of Seasoned, a show celebrating food and farms. She’s filled in as a producer for several of our local shows, most notably, Where We Live. In 2021, she was part of the team that received first place in the Interview category from the Public Media Journalists Association for the episode “Who Owns History? Connecticut Woman Sues Harvard For Family Photos.” She produced The Faith Middleton Food Schmooze® from November 2015 until the broadcast ended. Before that, she ate her way through the previous seven years of Fine Cooking magazine while its web producer. Robyn is food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
