Darina Allen makes us fall in love with the food of Ireland, plus Guinness’ rich history

What are you making for St. Patrick’s Day? Let our conversation with Darina Allen inspire you. Darina has been called “The Julia Child of Ireland,” and she’s a passionate evangelist for Irish food and the traditional ways of cooking. We talk with Darina about her mother’s Irish soda bread and so much more in the reissue of her classic book, Forgotten Skills of Cooking. Plus, many of us raise a pint of Guinness on St. Patrick’s Day, but few of us know the rich history behind the world’s most famous stout. We talk with beer expert and Guinness Brewery Ambassador Michael Reardon. And, meet the local woman who bakes 200 loaves of Irish soda bread for friends and family as part of tradition that’s evolved over more than 40 years.

Darina Allen: Founder of the world-renowned Ballymaloe Cookery School in Ireland. She’s a passionate ambassador of Irish food and the Slow Food Movement. Darina is the author of many best-selling and award-winning cookbooks, the latest is a reissue of Forgotten Skills of Cooking .



Founder of the world-renowned Ballymaloe Cookery School in Ireland. She’s a passionate ambassador of Irish food and the Slow Food Movement. Darina is the author of many best-selling and award-winning cookbooks, the latest is a reissue of . Michael Reardon: Guinness Brewery Ambassador and Certified Cicerone. Find Michael on Instagram (@ about_the_stout).



Guinness Brewery Ambassador and Certified Cicerone. Find Michael on Instagram (@ about_the_stout). Susan Hanson: Home baker from Norwich, Conn.



This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski. Our interns are Sara Gasparotto and Michayla Savitt.

Featured Recipes:

Darina Allen’s Irish Soda Bread

Steak and Oyster Pie

Braised Lamb Shanks with Garlic, Rosemary and Cannellini Beans

Susan Hanson’s Irish Soda Bread