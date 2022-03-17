© 2022 Connecticut Public

Seasoned logo
Seasoned

Darina Allen makes us fall in love with the food of Ireland, plus Guinness’ rich history

Published March 17, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT
1 of 2  — Darina Allen_Credit Kristin Perers.jpg
Chef Darina Allen, founder of Ballymaloe Cookery School, and the author of Forgotten Skills of Cooking.
Kristin Perers
2 of 2  — Michael Reardon.jpg
Michael Reardon is a Guinness Brewery Ambassador and a Certified Cicerone
Courtesy of Michael Reardon

What are you making for St. Patrick’s Day? Let our conversation with Darina Allen inspire you. Darina has been called “The Julia Child of Ireland,” and she’s a passionate evangelist for Irish food and the traditional ways of cooking. We talk with Darina about her mother’s Irish soda bread and so much more in the reissue of her classic book, Forgotten Skills of Cooking. Plus, many of us raise a pint of Guinness on St. Patrick’s Day, but few of us know the rich history behind the world’s most famous stout. We talk with beer expert and Guinness Brewery Ambassador Michael Reardon. And, meet the local woman who bakes 200 loaves of Irish soda bread for friends and family as part of tradition that’s evolved over more than 40 years.

GUESTS:

  • Darina Allen: Founder of the world-renowned Ballymaloe Cookery School in Ireland. She’s a passionate ambassador of Irish food and the Slow Food Movement. Darina is the author of many best-selling and award-winning cookbooks, the latest is a reissue of Forgotten Skills of Cooking.
  • Michael Reardon: Guinness Brewery Ambassador and Certified Cicerone. Find Michael on Instagram (@ about_the_stout).
  • Susan Hanson: Home baker from Norwich, Conn.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski. Our interns are Sara Gasparotto and Michayla Savitt.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Featured Recipes:
Darina Allen’s Irish Soda Bread

Irish Soda Bread - Forgotten Skills of Cooking by Darina Allen
Peter Cassidy
/
Forgotten Skills of Cooking by Darina Allen
Steak and Oyster Pie

Steak and Oyster Pie
Peter Cassidy
/
Forgotten Skills of Cooking by Darina Allen
Braised Lamb Shanks with Garlic, Rosemary and Cannellini Beans

Braised Lamb Shanks with Garlic, Rosemary and Cannellini Beans recipe from Forgotten Skills of Cooking by Darina Allen
Peter Cassidy
/
Forgotten Skills of Cooking by Darina Allen
Susan Hanson’s Irish Soda Bread

Susan Hanson_Irish Soda Bread recipe, photo by Frank Whitman
Frank Whitman
/

Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of Seasoned, a show celebrating food and farms. She's food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Chef Plum
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Marysol Castro
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
