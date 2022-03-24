Michael Symon, plus a CT chef’s experience on the Ukrainian border, and Hartford’s Lauren Little
Jamie McDonald of Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ, describes his experiences on the Ukraine/Poland border, where he is volunteering with World Central Kitchen. And, for much of his life, chef Michael Symon has been living with not one, but two autoimmune diseases. This hour on Seasoned, Michael shares his approach to creating recipes that amp up the joy of eating without triggering inflammation or discomfort. Plus, urban farmer and educator Lauren Little describes how she teaches students to be good tree tenders while tapping sugar maples in Hartford. No one knows how to honor the gifts trees offer quite like Lauren.
GUESTS:
- Jamie McDonald: Owner of Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ, with four locations in Connecticut. See Jamie’s dispatches from the Ukraine/Poland border on his Facebook and Instagram pages, and get information about his fundraiser benefiting World Central Kitchen.
- Michael Symon: James Beard Award-winning chef, restaurant owner, regular on the Food Network, and bestselling cookbook author. His latest book is Fix It with Food: Every Meal Easy.
- Lauren Little: Owner and founder of Lauren Little Edutainment. Lauren is a Hartford based urban farmer and traveling teacher who educates and entertains kids by connecting them with nature.
Featured Recipes:
Cauliflower Cacio E Pepe
Crispy Rice with Asparagus, Peas, and Mushrooms
Tomato and Coconut Soup
This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, and Emily Charash. Our interns are Sara Gasparotto and Michayla Savitt.