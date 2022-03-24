Michael Symon, plus a CT chef’s experience on the Ukrainian border, and Hartford’s Lauren Little

Jamie McDonald of Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ, describes his experiences on the Ukraine/Poland border, where he is volunteering with World Central Kitchen. And, for much of his life, chef Michael Symon has been living with not one, but two autoimmune diseases. This hour on Seasoned, Michael shares his approach to creating recipes that amp up the joy of eating without triggering inflammation or discomfort. Plus, urban farmer and educator Lauren Little describes how she teaches students to be good tree tenders while tapping sugar maples in Hartford. No one knows how to honor the gifts trees offer quite like Lauren.

GUESTS:



Featured Recipes:

Cauliflower Cacio E Pepe

Crispy Rice with Asparagus, Peas, and Mushrooms

Tomato and Coconut Soup

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, and Emily Charash. Our interns are Sara Gasparotto and Michayla Savitt.

