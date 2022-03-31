An egg-citing hour with egg experts from Flamig Farm and the Fresh Eggs Daily blog

Are farm-fresh eggs really best? And how can we test for freshness anyway? Calling all egg lovers. . .this week’s episode of Seasoned is for you. Do you have strong opinions about how runny a yolk should be? Do you make the absolute best scrambled eggs on the planet? We invite you to call in with your questions about eggs and chickens, excluding that age-old one. Farmer Julie Christensen, of Flamig Farm in West Simsbury, joins us from the chicken coop. Plus, Lisa Steele, fifth-generation chicken-keeper and author of The Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook, is with us for the hour too. We’ll bust egg myths, decode the supermarket egg carton, and share some favorite egg recipes, from the super-simple to sublime.

GUESTS:



Julie Christensen: Farmer co-owner of Flamig Farm in West Simsbury, the home of the iconic backwards EGGS sign.



Farmer co-owner of Flamig Farm in West Simsbury, the home of the iconic backwards EGGS sign. Lisa Steele: Fifth-generation chicken keeper and author of the blog Fresh Eggs Daily. She’s written six books on backyard chicken keeping—but her latest book is a cookbook: The Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook. Lisa is also the host of the American Public Television show Welcome to My Farm.

Featured Recipes:

Eggs Benedict

Double-Dill Scrambled Eggs

Lemon Meringue Pie

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, and Emily Charash. Our interns are Sara Gasparotto and Michayla Savitt.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!