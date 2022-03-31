© 2022 Connecticut Public

An egg-citing hour with egg experts from Flamig Farm and the Fresh Eggs Daily blog

Lisa Steele is a fifth-generation chicken keeper and author of The Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook.
Farmer Julie Christensen of Flamig Farm in West Simsbury, Conn.
Flamig Farm in West Simsbury

Are farm-fresh eggs really best? And how can we test for freshness anyway? Calling all egg lovers. . .this week’s episode of Seasoned is for you. Do you have strong opinions about how runny a yolk should be? Do you make the absolute best scrambled eggs on the planet? We invite you to call in with your questions about eggs and chickens, excluding that age-old one. Farmer Julie Christensen, of Flamig Farm in West Simsbury, joins us from the chicken coop. Plus, Lisa Steele, fifth-generation chicken-keeper and author of The Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook, is with us for the hour too. We’ll bust egg myths, decode the supermarket egg carton, and share some favorite egg recipes, from the super-simple to sublime.

GUESTS:

  • Julie Christensen: Farmer co-owner of Flamig Farm in West Simsbury, the home of the iconic backwards EGGS sign.
  • Lisa Steele: Fifth-generation chicken keeper and author of the blog Fresh Eggs Daily. She’s written six books on backyard chicken keeping—but her latest book is a cookbook: The Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook. Lisa is also the host of the American Public Television show Welcome to My Farm.

Featured Recipes:
Eggs Benedict

Double-Dill Scrambled Eggs

Lemon Meringue Pie

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, and Emily Charash. Our interns are Sara Gasparotto and Michayla Savitt.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of 'Seasoned,' a show celebrating food and farms. She's food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
