Joan Nathan on the Passover Seder's symbolic food, plus The Gefilteria, and Rein’s NY-Style Deli

Joan Nathan, the authority on Jewish cooking, explains some of the history behind the symbolic food on your Seder plate. Plus, Liz Alpern and Jeffrey Yoskowitz are revitalizing gefilte fish for a new generation of eaters. Liz describes exactly what gefilte fish is and why it’s central to Ashkenazi Jewish cuisine. Finally, Chef Plum sits down with Russell DeBella, general manager and partner at Rein’s New York-Style Deli to talk about the deli’s uniqueness and why the Rein family felt compelled to bring Jewish classics like matzo ball soup, kugels, brisket, knishes, over-stuffed pastrami Ruebens and more to Vernon, Connecticut 50 years ago.

