© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Seasoned logo
Seasoned

Joan Nathan on the Passover Seder's symbolic food, plus The Gefilteria, and Rein’s NY-Style Deli

Published April 7, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT
1 of 7  — Seasoned
Co-owner Russell DeBella slices lox (smoked salmon) at Rein’s Deli in Vernon on March 25, 2022.
Dave Wurtzel/Connecticut Public
2 of 7  — Joan_Nathan_photo by Gabriela Herman.jpg
Joan Nathan is the author of King Solomon’s Table: A Culinary Exploration of Jewish Cooking from Around the World.
Gabriela Herman
3 of 7  — Liz Alpern_Gefilteria_Photo Credit Zachary Schulman.jpg
Liz Alpern is the co-owner of The Gefilteria in Brooklyn, NY, and the co-author of 'The Gefilte Manifesto'
Zachary Schulman
4 of 7  — Seasoned
Kitchen Manager Ken Muraski, right, hands off a fresh batch of cooked brisket to be sliced to Kitchen Lead Joe Santana, left, in the kitchen of Rein’s Deli in Vernon, Connecticut on March 25, 2022.
Dave Wurtzel/Connecticut Public
5 of 7  — IMG_7426xx.jpg
A finished pastrami sandwich is plated at Rein’s Deli in Vernon, Connecticut on April 4, 2022.
Dave Wurtzel/Connecticut Public
6 of 7  — Seasoned
Russell DeBella, co-owner of Rein’s Deli, poses for a portrait in front of the restaurant on March 25, 2022.
Dave Wurtzel/Connecticut Public
7 of 7  — Seasoned
Russell DeBella, co-owner of Rein’s Deli speaks with Seasoned co-host Chef Plum (middle) and Seasoned producer Robyn Doyon-Aitken (right) at Rein’s Deli on March 25, 2022.
Dave Wurtzel/Connecticut Public

Joan Nathan, the authority on Jewish cooking, explains some of the history behind the symbolic food on your Seder plate. Plus, Liz Alpern and Jeffrey Yoskowitz are revitalizing gefilte fish for a new generation of eaters. Liz describes exactly what gefilte fish is and why it’s central to Ashkenazi Jewish cuisine. Finally, Chef Plum sits down with Russell DeBella, general manager and partner at Rein’s New York-Style Deli to talk about the deli’s uniqueness and why the Rein family felt compelled to bring Jewish classics like matzo ball soup, kugels, brisket, knishes, over-stuffed pastrami Ruebens and more to Vernon, Connecticut 50 years ago.

GUESTS:

FEATURED RECIPE:
Joan Nathan’s Flourless Chocolate Cake

Flourless Chocolate Cake
Gabriela Herman
/

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, and Emily Charash. Our interns are Sara Gasparotto and Michayla Savitt. Visuals Journalist David Wurtzel contributed to this show.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Tags

Seasoned foodholidays
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of 'Seasoned,' a show celebrating food and farms. She's food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Chef Plum
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Marysol Castro
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
Related Content