Joan Nathan on the Passover Seder's symbolic food, plus The Gefilteria, and Rein’s NY-Style Deli
Joan Nathan, the authority on Jewish cooking, explains some of the history behind the symbolic food on your Seder plate. Plus, Liz Alpern and Jeffrey Yoskowitz are revitalizing gefilte fish for a new generation of eaters. Liz describes exactly what gefilte fish is and why it’s central to Ashkenazi Jewish cuisine. Finally, Chef Plum sits down with Russell DeBella, general manager and partner at Rein’s New York-Style Deli to talk about the deli’s uniqueness and why the Rein family felt compelled to bring Jewish classics like matzo ball soup, kugels, brisket, knishes, over-stuffed pastrami Ruebens and more to Vernon, Connecticut 50 years ago.
GUESTS:
- Joan Nathan: James Beard Award-winning author and food writer. Her latest book is King Solomon’s Table: A Culinary Exploration of Jewish Cooking from Around the World.
- Liz Alpern: Co-owner of The Gefilteria in Brooklyn, NY, and the co-author of The Gefilte Manifesto
- Russell DeBella: General manager and partner at Rein’s New York-Style Deli in Vernon, Conn.
FEATURED RECIPE:
Joan Nathan’s Flourless Chocolate Cake
This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, and Emily Charash. Our interns are Sara Gasparotto and Michayla Savitt. Visuals Journalist David Wurtzel contributed to this show.
Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!