Amanda Hesser on the making of ‘The Essential New York Times Cookbook’

Published April 13, 2022 at 8:28 PM EDT
Amanda Hesser
Yumi Matsuo
/
Food52
Amanda Hesser is the author of The Essential New York Times Cookbook

If you’re a fan of cookbooks and the New York Times food coverage over the years, you won’t want to miss this hour of Seasoned. Amanda Hesser, food writer and founder of Food52, is our guest. Amanda describes her culinary journey, starting with her early travels baking bread in Europe, the very first book that launched her food writing career, and the process of curating “the recipes of record” buried in the New York Times recipe archive. We talk with Amanda about The Essential New York Times Cookbook, both the original published in 2010 and its timely revision in 2021.

GUEST:

  • Amanda Hesser: Founder and CEO of Food52. Amanda was a reporter, feature writer, and food editor at the New York Times, and she’s the author of several award-winning books. Her latest is The Essential New York Times Cookbook.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, and Emily Charash. Our interns are Sara Gasparotto and Michayla Savitt.

Tags

Seasoned food
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of 'Seasoned,' a show celebrating food and farms. She's food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
