Dorie Greenspan on Julia Child, recipe tinkering, and why everyone should bake

This hour on Seasoned, we talk with James Beard Award-winning cookbook author Dorie Greenspan. Dorie talks with us about the influence of her friend, Julia Child; how she tinkers with recipes during development; and that feeling home cooks get when they bake something from scratch. She also shares the backstory for her beloved World Peace Cookies, along with the updated version she created for her latest book, Baking with Dorie.

Dorie Greenspan: Five-time James Beard Award-winning cookbook author. Formerly a columnist for the New York Times, Dorie writes the xoxo Dorie newsletter, and she’s the author of fourteen cookbooks. Her latest is Baking with Dorie: Sweet, Salty & Simple.

World Peace Cookies 2.0

Iced Honey-Apple Scones with Spelt

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, and Emily Charash. Our interns are Sara Gasparotto and Michayla Savitt.

