Seasoned logo
Seasoned

Dorie Greenspan on Julia Child, recipe tinkering, and why everyone should bake

Published April 21, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT
Dorie Greenspan.jpg
Mark Weinberg
/
Dorie Greenspan is the author of fourteen cookbooks. Her latest is Baking with Dorie: Sweet, Salty & Simple.

This hour on Seasoned, we talk with James Beard Award-winning cookbook author Dorie Greenspan. Dorie talks with us about the influence of her friend, Julia Child; how she tinkers with recipes during development; and that feeling home cooks get when they bake something from scratch. She also shares the backstory for her beloved World Peace Cookies, along with the updated version she created for her latest book, Baking with Dorie

GUEST:

  • Dorie Greenspan: Five-time James Beard Award-winning cookbook author. Formerly a columnist for the New York Times, Dorie writes the xoxo Dorie newsletter, and she’s the author of fourteen cookbooks. Her latest is Baking with Dorie: Sweet, Salty & Simple.

FEATURED RECIPES:
World Peace Cookies 2.0
Iced Honey-Apple Scones with Spelt

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, and Emily Charash. Our interns are Sara Gasparotto and Michayla Savitt.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Our programming is made possible thanks to listeners like you. Please consider supporting this show and Connecticut Public with a donation today by visiting ctpublic.org/donate

Tags

Seasoned food
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of 'Seasoned,' a show celebrating food and farms. She's food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Marysol Castro
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Chef Plum
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
