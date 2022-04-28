Buffalo is just the beginning. Chicken wings, from mild to wild

You’ll need a glass of water and lots of extra napkins for our hour dedicated to chicken wings—classic Buffalo and beyond. From mild to wild, we talk sauce flavors and more with chicken wing expert and festival judge, Matthew Kourie. Plus, we feature two local restaurants known for their wings. Rino Ouellet, manager at J. Timothy’s in Plainville joins to talk about the tavern's famous wings, and Rita Barham of B&B Wings and Things in Middletown shares the secret to great vegan chicken wings.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Emily Charash, and Katrice Claudio. Gene Amatruda was our tech producer. Our interns are Sara Gasparotto and Michayla Savitt.

