© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Seasoned logo
Seasoned

Buffalo is just the beginning. Chicken wings, from mild to wild

Published April 28, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT
J_Timothys Wings_BudnyTallEdited.jpg
1 of 4  — J_Timothys Wings_BudnyTallEdited.jpg
Buffalo chicken wings from J. Timothy's Tavern in Plainville, Conn.
Courtesy of J. Timothy's Tavern
Matt Kourie.jpg
2 of 4  — Matt Kourie.jpg
Matthew Kourie is the founder of the New York Best Wings Festival and LI Wing Hunt. He’s judged the National Buffalo Wing Festival, as well as many other chicken wing contests.
Courtesy of Matthew Kourie
Rino Ouellet is a Manager and Beverage Director at J. Timothy’s Tavern in Plainville, Conn.
3 of 4  — Rino Ouellet_J_Timothys.jpg
Rino Ouellet: Manager and Beverage Director at J. Timothy’s Tavern in Plainville, Conn.
Courtesy of J. Timothy's Tavern
Rita and chef Marc Barham own B&B Wings and Things in Middletown, Conn.
4 of 4  — Rita and Chef Marc Barham.jpg
Rita and chef Marc Barham own B&B Wings and Things in Middletown, Conn.
Courtesy of Rita Barham

You’ll need a glass of water and lots of extra napkins for our hour dedicated to chicken wings—classic Buffalo and beyond. From mild to wild, we talk sauce flavors and more with chicken wing expert and festival judge, Matthew Kourie. Plus, we feature two local restaurants known for their wings. Rino Ouellet, manager at J. Timothy’s in Plainville joins to talk about the tavern's famous wings, and Rita Barham of B&B Wings and Things in Middletown shares the secret to great vegan chicken wings.

GUESTS:

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Emily Charash, and Katrice Claudio. Gene Amatruda was our tech producer. Our interns are Sara Gasparotto and Michayla Savitt.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Tags

Seasoned food
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of 'Seasoned,' a show celebrating food and farms. She's food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Chef Plum
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Marysol Castro
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
Related Content