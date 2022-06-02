‘Jew-ish’ author Jake Cohen, Zabar’s history, and bagel makers we love

We talk with recipe developer and cookbook author Jake Cohen about how practicing the ritual of Shabbat affirms his connection to both the gay and Jewish communities he’s passionate about celebrating. Jake is famous for his challah braiding videos; he shares his challah recipe with us, as well as expert tips for making the bread. He also shares recipes for the always-comforting Roast Chicken Matzo Ball Soup and a very modern Everything Bagel Galette.

Food-lovers the world over know the name Zabar’s. We talk with David and Willie Zabar about Zabar family history and get a tour of the iconic New York City market.

We also spoke with the local bagel maker whose pandemic hobby got the attention of the New York Times and die-hard bagel lovers in New York City. Plus, Chef Plum talks with Eunice Laverty, a beloved bagel maker in Newtown who knows all her customers by name.

GUESTS:



Jake Cohen: Author of Jew-ish: Reinvented Recipes from a Modern Mench

Author of Jew-ish: Reinvented Recipes from a Modern Mench David Zabar: Grandson of Louis and Lilly Zabar, the original founders of Zabar’s in New York City. Currently Zabar's executive director.

Grandson of Louis and Lilly Zabar, the original founders of Zabar’s in New York City. Currently Zabar's executive director. Willie Zabar: Great-grandson of the original founders of Zabar’s. Currently Zabar’s social media manager.

Great-grandson of the original founders of Zabar’s. Currently Zabar’s social media manager. Adam Goldberg: Owner of PopUp Bagels, based in Redding, Conn.

Owner of PopUp Bagels, based in Redding, Conn. Eunice Laverty: Owner of Bagel Delight in Newtown, Conn.

FEATURED RECIPES:

Jake’s Perfect Challah

Roasted Chicken Matzo Ball Soup

Everything Bagel Galette

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Emily Charash, and Katrice Claudio, with help from Michayla Savitt.

