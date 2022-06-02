© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Seasoned logo
Seasoned

‘Jew-ish’ author Jake Cohen, Zabar’s history, and bagel makers we love

Published June 2, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT
Jake Cohen Photography © by Kristen Stilwell_v2.jpg
1 of 4  — Jake Cohen Photography © by Kristen Stilwell_v2.jpg
Jake Cohen is the author of Jew-ish: Reinvented Recipes from a Modern Mench
© Kristen Stilwell
David and Willie Zabar
2 of 4  — David and Willie Zabar.jpg
Willie Zabar (left) and his father, David Zabar, of Zabar's, the iconic New York City market
Courtesy of Willie Zabar
Adam Goldberg_PopUp Bagles_2.jpg
3 of 4  — Adam Goldberg_PopUp Bagles_2.jpg
Adam Goldberg is the owner of PopUp Bagels, based in Redding, Conn.
Courtesy of Adam Goldberg
Eunice Laverty with granddaughter_FB_v2.jpg
4 of 4  — Eunice Laverty with granddaughter_FB_v2.jpg
Eunice Laverty, pictured here with her granddaughter, is the owner of Bagel Delight in Newtown, Conn.
Courtesy of Eunice Laverty

We talk with recipe developer and cookbook author Jake Cohen about how practicing the ritual of Shabbat affirms his connection to both the gay and Jewish communities he’s passionate about celebrating. Jake is famous for his challah braiding videos; he shares his challah recipe with us, as well as expert tips for making the bread. He also shares recipes for the always-comforting Roast Chicken Matzo Ball Soup and a very modern Everything Bagel Galette.

Food-lovers the world over know the name Zabar’s. We talk with David and Willie Zabar about Zabar family history and get a tour of the iconic New York City market.

We also spoke with the local bagel maker whose pandemic hobby got the attention of the New York Times and die-hard bagel lovers in New York City. Plus, Chef Plum talks with Eunice Laverty, a beloved bagel maker in Newtown who knows all her customers by name.

GUESTS:

  • Jake Cohen: Author of Jew-ish: Reinvented Recipes from a Modern Mench
  • David Zabar: Grandson of Louis and Lilly Zabar, the original founders of Zabar’s in New York City. Currently Zabar's executive director.
  • Willie Zabar: Great-grandson of the original founders of Zabar’s. Currently Zabar’s social media manager.
  • Adam Goldberg: Owner of PopUp Bagels, based in Redding, Conn.
  • Eunice Laverty: Owner of Bagel Delight in Newtown, Conn.

FEATURED RECIPES:
Jake’s Perfect Challah
Roasted Chicken Matzo Ball Soup
Everything Bagel Galette

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Emily Charash, and Katrice Claudio, with help from Michayla Savitt.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email: seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Tags

Seasoned food
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of 'Seasoned,' a show celebrating food and farms. She's food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Chef Plum
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Marysol Castro
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
Related Content