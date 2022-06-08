Ali Slagle dreams of dinner so we don’t have to

Ali Slagle is a home cook’s home cook. Her recipes call for simple ingredients, no special kitchen equipment, one or two pots, and can be made in under an hour. We talk with Ali about the philosophy behind her first cookbook, I Dream of Dinner So You Don’t Have To: Low-Effort, High-Reward Recipes. If you’re a busy cook, or you just value efficiency and creativity in the kitchen, you’ll appreciate this hour.

GUEST:



Ali Slagle: Recipe developer, food writer, and author of the book, I Dream of Dinner So You Don’t Have To: Low-Effort, High-Reward Recipes.

FEATURED RECIPES:

Lemon Pepper Chicken & Potatoes

Skillet Broccoli Spaghetti

Sizzled Pork & Pineapple

