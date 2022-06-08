© 2022 Connecticut Public

Seasoned logo
Seasoned

Ali Slagle dreams of dinner so we don’t have to

Published June 8, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT
Ali Slagle.jpg
© 2022 by Mark Weinberg
/
I Dream of Dinner So You Don’t Have To: Low-Effort, High-Reward Recipes
Ali Slagle is the author of I Dream of Dinner So You Don’t Have To: Low-Effort, High-Reward Recipes

Ali Slagle is a home cook’s home cook. Her recipes call for simple ingredients, no special kitchen equipment, one or two pots, and can be made in under an hour. We talk with Ali about the philosophy behind her first cookbook, I Dream of Dinner So You Don’t Have To: Low-Effort, High-Reward Recipes. If you’re a busy cook, or you just value efficiency and creativity in the kitchen, you’ll appreciate this hour.

GUEST:

FEATURED RECIPES:
Lemon Pepper Chicken & Potatoes

Lemon-Pepper-Chicken-and-Potatoes recipe_Ali-Slagle_© 2022 by Mark Weinberg.jpg

Skillet Broccoli Spaghetti

Spaghetti-Aglio-e-Olio_recipe_Ali-Slagle_mark-weinberg.jpg

Sizzled Pork & Pineapple

Sizzled Pork & Pineapple recipe_© 2022 by Mark Weinberg.jpg

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Emily Charash, and Katrice Claudio.

Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of 'Seasoned,' a show celebrating food and farms. She's food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
