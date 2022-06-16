Pairing beer with food, plus celebrating craft beer and Black culture
We start this hour of Seasoned talking with journalist and author, John Holl, about the evolution of craft beer and the joys of pairing beer with food. His book is The Craft Brewery Cookbook. And, change is in the air! We also speak with Jamal Robinson and Judi Young. Jamal is the co-founder of the Change In the Air Festival, happening Saturday, June 18 at Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ in New Haven. It’s a celebration of craft beer and Black culture. The fest is, in part, a fund raiser for The CT Brewers Guild African American Brewing Scholarship. Judi Young is a past recipient of that scholarship and a graduate of Sacred Heart University’s Brewing Science Certificate Program. Judi talks with us about what participating in the program has meant to her. Finally, we listen back to our conversation with Alisa Bowens-Mercado, founder of Rhythm Brewing Co. and the first Black woman brewer in Connecticut.
Guests:
- John Holl: Journalist covering the beer industry. He hosts the “Drink Beer, Think Beer” podcast and he’s the editor of All About Beer magazine. John is a contributing editor at Wine Enthusiast magazine and the author of The Craft Brewery Cookbook: Recipes to Pair with Your Favorite Beers.
- Jamal Robinson: Director of Sales and Marketing at New England Brewing Company in Woodbridge and he’s the Founder of the Change In the Air Festival–which is a celebration of beer and Black culture.
- Judi Young: Past recipient of the CT Brewers Guild African American Brewing Scholarship and a graduate of Sacred Heart University’s Brewing Science Certificate Program
- Alisa Bowens-Mercado: Founder of Rhythm Brewing in New Haven, Conn.
Featured Recipes:
Grilled Pumpkin Flatbread with Homemade Ricotta and Hot Honey
Mango and Beet Salad
Air-Fried Chicken Wings with Honey Barbecue Sauce
This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Emily Charash and Katrice Claudio.
Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email: seasoned@ctpublic.org.
Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!