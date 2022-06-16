© 2022 Connecticut Public

Seasoned

Pairing beer with food, plus celebrating craft beer and Black culture

Published June 16, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT
Jamal Robinson is the Director of Sales and Marketing at New England Brewing Company in Woodbridge, and he’s the Founder of the Change In the Air Festival.
John Holl is the author of The Craft Brewery Cookbook: Recipes to Pair with Your Favorite Beers.
Judi Young is a recipient of the African American Brewers Scholarship and a graduate of Sacred Heart University’s Brewing Science Certificate Program.
Alisa Bowens-Mercado is the owner of Rhythm Brewing Co. in New Haven, Conn. (Photo circa 2021)
We start this hour of Seasoned talking with journalist and author, John Holl, about the evolution of craft beer and the joys of pairing beer with food. His book is The Craft Brewery Cookbook. And, change is in the air! We also speak with Jamal Robinson and Judi Young. Jamal is the co-founder of the Change In the Air Festival, happening Saturday, June 18 at Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ in New Haven. It’s a celebration of craft beer and Black culture. The fest is, in part, a fund raiser for The CT Brewers Guild African American Brewing Scholarship. Judi Young is a past recipient of that scholarship and a graduate of Sacred Heart University’s Brewing Science Certificate Program. Judi talks with us about what participating in the program has meant to her. Finally, we listen back to our conversation with Alisa Bowens-Mercado, founder of Rhythm Brewing Co. and the first Black woman brewer in Connecticut.

Guests:

Featured Recipes:
Grilled Pumpkin Flatbread with Homemade Ricotta and Hot Honey
Mango and Beet Salad
Air-Fried Chicken Wings with Honey Barbecue Sauce

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Emily Charash and Katrice Claudio.

