Pairing beer with food, plus celebrating craft beer and Black culture

We start this hour of Seasoned talking with journalist and author, John Holl, about the evolution of craft beer and the joys of pairing beer with food. His book is The Craft Brewery Cookbook. And, change is in the air! We also speak with Jamal Robinson and Judi Young. Jamal is the co-founder of the Change In the Air Festival, happening Saturday, June 18 at Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ in New Haven. It’s a celebration of craft beer and Black culture. The fest is, in part, a fund raiser for The CT Brewers Guild African American Brewing Scholarship. Judi Young is a past recipient of that scholarship and a graduate of Sacred Heart University’s Brewing Science Certificate Program. Judi talks with us about what participating in the program has meant to her. Finally, we listen back to our conversation with Alisa Bowens-Mercado, founder of Rhythm Brewing Co. and the first Black woman brewer in Connecticut.

Guests:



Featured Recipes:

Grilled Pumpkin Flatbread with Homemade Ricotta and Hot Honey

Mango and Beet Salad

Air-Fried Chicken Wings with Honey Barbecue Sauce

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Emily Charash and Katrice Claudio.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email: seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

