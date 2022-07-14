Queer all year! The work of the Queer Food Foundation, and Conn. LGBTQ-owned bars and cafes
1 of 3 — Pride Episode_Seasoned_July2022.jpg
(starting top left) Chef Vanessa Parish, Joe Goodwin, Sarah Hallonquist, DL Edgewood and Nick Olsen-Navarro, Wendy Cahill, and Gabrielle Lenart
Photos courtesy of guests
2 of 3 — Dyke Beer_Saison.jpg
Saison, from Dyke Beer
Courtesy Dyke Beer
3 of 3 — Dyke Beer_Gose.jpeg
Gose, from Dyke Beer
Courtesy of Dyke Beer
Queer spaces are a haven for the LGBTQ community. We’re exploring a few of the state’s LGBTQ bars and cafés, including 168 York Street Café, one of the oldest gay bars in the state. Plus, we hear from the co-founder of Dyke Beer and learn about how the Queer Food Foundation strives to promote, protect, and fund queer food spaces.
Guests:
- Joe Goodwin: Owner of 168 York Street Cafe in New Haven, Conn.
- Wendy Cahill: Owner of Molten Java in Bethel, Conn.
- DJ Edgewood: DJ at Trevi Lounge in Fairfield, Conn.
- Nick Olsen-Navarro: Bartender at Trevi Lounge in Fairfield, Conn.
- Sarah Hallonquist: Activist and co-founder of Dyke Beer.
- Chef Vanessa Parish and Gabrielle Lenart: Co-founders of the Queer Food Foundation, a collective that serves as a resource and platform for queer folks in the food and beverage industry.
This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Emily Charash and Katrice Claudio. Our interns are Anya Grondalski and Mira Raju.
email: seasoned@ctpublic.org.
