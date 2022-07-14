Queer all year! The work of the Queer Food Foundation, and Conn. LGBTQ-owned bars and cafes

Queer spaces are a haven for the LGBTQ community. We’re exploring a few of the state’s LGBTQ bars and cafés, including 168 York Street Café, one of the oldest gay bars in the state. Plus, we hear from the co-founder of Dyke Beer and learn about how the Queer Food Foundation strives to promote, protect, and fund queer food spaces.

Guests:



Joe Goodwin: Owner of 168 York Street Cafe in New Haven, Conn.

Owner of 168 York Street Cafe in New Haven, Conn. Wendy Cahill: Owner of Molten Java in Bethel, Conn.

Owner of Molten Java in Bethel, Conn. DJ Edgewood: DJ at Trevi Lounge in Fairfield, Conn.

DJ at Trevi Lounge in Fairfield, Conn. Nick Olsen-Navarro : Bartender at Trevi Lounge in Fairfield, Conn.

: Bartender at Trevi Lounge in Fairfield, Conn. Sarah Hallonquist: Activist and co-founder of Dyke Beer.

Activist and co-founder of Dyke Beer. Chef Vanessa Parish and Gabrielle Lenart: Co-founders of the Queer Food Foundation, a collective that serves as a resource and platform for queer folks in the food and beverage industry.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Emily Charash and Katrice Claudio. Our interns are Anya Grondalski and Mira Raju.

