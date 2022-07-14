© 2022 Connecticut Public

Seasoned logo
Seasoned

Queer all year! The work of the Queer Food Foundation, and Conn. LGBTQ-owned bars and cafes

Published July 14, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT
Pride Episode_Seasoned_July2022.jpg
1 of 3  — Pride Episode_Seasoned_July2022.jpg
(starting top left) Chef Vanessa Parish, Joe Goodwin, Sarah Hallonquist, DL Edgewood and Nick Olsen-Navarro, Wendy Cahill, and Gabrielle Lenart
Photos courtesy of guests
Dyke Beer_Saison.jpg
2 of 3  — Dyke Beer_Saison.jpg
Saison, from Dyke Beer
Courtesy Dyke Beer
Dyke Beer_Gose.jpeg
3 of 3  — Dyke Beer_Gose.jpeg
Gose, from Dyke Beer
Courtesy of Dyke Beer

Queer spaces are a haven for the LGBTQ community. We’re exploring a few of the state’s LGBTQ bars and cafés, including 168 York Street Café, one of the oldest gay bars in the state. Plus, we hear from the co-founder of Dyke Beer and learn about how the Queer Food Foundation strives to promote, protect, and fund queer food spaces.

Guests:

  • Joe Goodwin: Owner of 168 York Street Cafe in New Haven, Conn.
  • Wendy Cahill: Owner of Molten Java in Bethel, Conn.
  • DJ Edgewood: DJ at Trevi Lounge in Fairfield, Conn.
  • Nick Olsen-Navarro: Bartender at Trevi Lounge in Fairfield, Conn.
  • Sarah Hallonquist: Activist and co-founder of Dyke Beer
  • Chef Vanessa Parish and Gabrielle Lenart: Co-founders of the Queer Food Foundation, a collective that serves as a resource and platform for queer folks in the food and beverage industry. 

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Emily Charash and Katrice Claudio. Our interns are Anya Grondalski and Mira Raju.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email: seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Seasoned foodLGBTQ
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of 'Seasoned,' a show celebrating food and farms. She's food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Emily Charash
Emily Charash is a producer of Seasoned.
Katrice Claudio
Katrice Claudio is a producer of Seasoned.
