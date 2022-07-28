© 2022 Connecticut Public

Seasoned logo
Seasoned

Seasoned celebrates 100 episodes

Published July 28, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT
Episode 100_Seasoned Guests.jpg
top left: Chef Plum, David Standridge, Darina Allen, Tyler Anderson, Pati Jinich

This hour, we’re celebrating our 100th episode of Seasoned. That’s 100 hours of interesting, fun conversations with people in the food world we respect: food writers and cookbook authors, home cooks, chefs, farmers, restaurant and market owners, and drinks experts. This week on Seasoned, we’re listening back to a few of our favorite conversations from the last two years.

Guests:

  • Pati Jinich: Three-time James Beard Award-winning cookbook author and PBS host. Her latest book is Treasures of the Mexican Table: Classic Recipes, Local Secrets.
  • Darina Allen: Founder of the world-renowned Ballymaloe Cookery School in Ireland. She’s a passionate ambassador of Irish food and the Slow Food Movement. Darina is the author of many best-selling and award-winning cookbooks, the latest is a reissue of Forgotten Skills of Cooking.
  • Jaime Vai: Plant foreman, Hummel Bros. Hot Dogs, New Haven, Conn.
  • David Hamilton: Quality control, Hummel Bros. Hot Dogs, New Haven, Conn.
  • David Standridge: Executive chef at The Shipwright’s Daughter in Mystic, Conn. Mike Urban – Yankee magazine contributor and author of The New England Seafood Markets Cookbook

Featured recipes from our guests:
Smoky Guacamole (Guacamole Ahumado)
Mexican-Style Pasta with Tomato and Three-Chili Sauce (Fideo Seco a Los Tres Chiles)
Three-Cheese Chicken Enchiladas (Enchiladas De Pollo Con Tres Quesos)
Darina Allen’s Irish Soda Bread
Steak and Oyster Pie
Braised Lamb Shanks with Garlic, Rosemary and Cannellini Beans
David Standridge’s Tuna Bolognese

Smoky-Guacamole-(c)-Angie-Mosier_recipe.jpg
1 of 7  — Smoky-Guacamole-(c)-Angie-Mosier_recipe.jpg
Mexican-Style Pasta with Tomato and Three-Chili Sauce (Fideo Seco a Los Tres Chiles)
2 of 7  — Mexican-Style-Pasta-with-Three-Chile-Sauce (c) Angie Mosier_recipe.jpg
Three-Cheese-Chicken-Enchiladas-(c)-Angie-Mosier_recipe.jpg
3 of 7  — Three-Cheese-Chicken-Enchiladas-(c)-Angie-Mosier_recipe.jpg
Irish Soda Bread - Forgotten Skills of Cooking by Darina Allen
4 of 7  — Irish Soda Bread - Forgotten Skills of Cooking by Darina Allen
Darina Allen's White Irish Soda Bread
Peter Cassidy
Steak and Oyster Pie
5 of 7  — Forgotten Skills Darina Allen
Steak and Oyster Pie
Peter Cassidy
Braised Lamb Shanks with Garlic, Rosemary and Cannellini Beans recipe from Forgotten Skills of Cooking by Darina Allen
6 of 7  — Braised Lamb Shanks with Garlic, Rosemary and Cannellini Beans recipe from Forgotten Skills of Cooking by Darina Allen
Braised Lamb Shanks with Garlic, Rosemary and Cannellini Beans
Peter Cassidy
Tuna Bolognese Recipe by David Standridge, executive chef at The Shipwright's Daughter
7 of 7  — Tuna Bolognese Recipe by David Standridge, executive chef at The Shipwright's Daughter
Courtesy of The Shipwright's Daughter in Mystic, Conn.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Emily Charash and Katrice Claudio. Our interns are Anya Grondalski and Mira Raju.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email: seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Seasoned food
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of 'Seasoned,' a show celebrating food and farms. She's food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Chef Plum
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Marysol Castro
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
Emily Charash
Emily Charash is a producer of Seasoned.
See stories by Emily Charash
Katrice Claudio
Katrice Claudio is a producer of Seasoned.
See stories by Katrice Claudio
