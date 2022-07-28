Seasoned celebrates 100 episodes

This hour, we’re celebrating our 100th episode of Seasoned. That’s 100 hours of interesting, fun conversations with people in the food world we respect: food writers and cookbook authors, home cooks, chefs, farmers, restaurant and market owners, and drinks experts. This week on Seasoned, we’re listening back to a few of our favorite conversations from the last two years.

Pati Jinich: Three-time James Beard Award-winning cookbook author and PBS host. Her latest book is Treasures of the Mexican Table: Classic Recipes, Local Secrets .



Three-time James Beard Award-winning cookbook author and PBS host. Her latest book is . Darina Allen: Founder of the world-renowned Ballymaloe Cookery School in Ireland. She’s a passionate ambassador of Irish food and the Slow Food Movement. Darina is the author of many best-selling and award-winning cookbooks, the latest is a reissue of Forgotten Skills of Cooking .



Founder of the world-renowned Ballymaloe Cookery School in Ireland. She’s a passionate ambassador of Irish food and the Slow Food Movement. Darina is the author of many best-selling and award-winning cookbooks, the latest is a reissue of . Jaime Vai: Plant foreman, Hummel Bros. Hot Dogs, New Haven, Conn.



Plant foreman, Hummel Bros. Hot Dogs, New Haven, Conn. David Hamilton: Quality control, Hummel Bros. Hot Dogs, New Haven, Conn.



Quality control, Hummel Bros. Hot Dogs, New Haven, Conn. David Standridge: Executive chef at The Shipwright’s Daughter in Mystic, Conn. Mike Urban – Yankee magazine contributor and author of The New England Seafood Markets Cookbook

Featured recipes from our guests:

Smoky Guacamole (Guacamole Ahumado)

Mexican-Style Pasta with Tomato and Three-Chili Sauce (Fideo Seco a Los Tres Chiles)

Three-Cheese Chicken Enchiladas (Enchiladas De Pollo Con Tres Quesos)

Darina Allen’s Irish Soda Bread

Steak and Oyster Pie

Braised Lamb Shanks with Garlic, Rosemary and Cannellini Beans

David Standridge’s Tuna Bolognese

