What is clean eating? Terry Walters explains how to 'Eat Clean Live Well'

Summertime is the time when we crave healthy, juicy, cooling foods. . .and the fresher, the better! This hour on Seasoned, we’re celebrating the foods of summer and talking with local author, Terry Walters. Terry’s books include Clean Food, Clean Start, and her latest, Eat Clean Live Well. Terry explains what clean eating means to her and offers advice about eating seasonally for optimum health. There’s no better way to see what’s in season than walking through a farmers’ market, so we head to the West End Farmers’ Market in Hartford and talk to the farmers, bakers, and shoppers about what to eat right now.

Guest:

Terry Walters: Author of Eat Clean Live Well

Featured Recipes:

Grilled Pineapple Salsa

Golden Beet and Blackberry Salad

Grilled Sweet Corn with Spicy Rub

1 of 3 — Terry Walters_Pineapple Salsa recipe_web.jpg 2 of 3 — Terry Walters_Golden Beet Salad recipe_web.jpg 3 of 3 — Terry Walters_Grilled Spicy Corn recipe_web.jpg

Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski produced this show.

This show originally aired August 5, 2021.