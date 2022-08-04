© 2022 Connecticut Public

What is clean eating? Terry Walters explains how to 'Eat Clean Live Well'

Published August 4, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT
Terry Walters, author of Eat Clean Live Well
Julie Bidwell
/
Terry Walters, author of Eat Clean Live Well

Summertime is the time when we crave healthy, juicy, cooling foods. . .and the fresher, the better! This hour on Seasoned, we’re celebrating the foods of summer and talking with local author, Terry Walters. Terry’s books include Clean Food, Clean Start, and her latest, Eat Clean Live Well. Terry explains what clean eating means to her and offers advice about eating seasonally for optimum health. There’s no better way to see what’s in season than walking through a farmers’ market, so we head to the West End Farmers’ Market in Hartford and talk to the farmers, bakers, and shoppers about what to eat right now.

Guest:
Terry Walters: Author of Eat Clean Live Well

Featured Recipes:
Grilled Pineapple Salsa
Golden Beet and Blackberry Salad
Grilled Sweet Corn with Spicy Rub

Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski produced this show.

This show originally aired August 5, 2021.

Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of 'Seasoned,' a show celebrating food and farms. She's food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
