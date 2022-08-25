And the winner is. . .Seasoned celebrates its James Beard Award-winning guests

The 2022 James Beard Awards in June were a triumph (welcome back, food world!). We were lucky enough to talk with three authors about their (now!) James Beard Award-winning cookbooks. This hour on Seasoned, we listen back to our conversations with Hawa Hassan, Gregory Gourdet, and Joanne Lee Molinaro (aka The Korean Vegan). We’ll get to know them through their personal stories, culinary journeys, and inspiring cookbooks.

Guests:



Recipes from our guests:

Sukuma Wiki (Greens and Tomatoes)

Zanzibar Pilau (Rice Pilaf)

Kicha Fit Fit (Torn flatbread with spiced yogurt)

Watermelon-Berry Salad With Chile Dressing And Lots Of Herbs

Haitian Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

Omma’s Korean BBQ Sauce

Mushroom Bulgogi (카레떡꼬치 Grilled Steak)

Pecan Paht Pie (피칸팥파이 Sweet Red Bean)

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Emily Charash and Katrice Claudio.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email: seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!