And the winner is. . .Seasoned celebrates its James Beard Award-winning guests
The 2022 James Beard Awards in June were a triumph (welcome back, food world!). We were lucky enough to talk with three authors about their (now!) James Beard Award-winning cookbooks. This hour on Seasoned, we listen back to our conversations with Hawa Hassan, Gregory Gourdet, and Joanne Lee Molinaro (aka The Korean Vegan). We’ll get to know them through their personal stories, culinary journeys, and inspiring cookbooks.
Guests:
- Hawa Hassan: Entrepreneur and author of In Bibi’s Kitchen: The Recipes and Stories of Grandmothers from the Eight African Countries That Touch the Indian Ocean.
- Gregory Gourdet: Chef and author of Everyone’s Table: Global Recipes for Modern Health
- Joanne Lee Molinaro: Content creator and author of The Korean Vegan Cookbook: Reflections and Recipes from Omma’s Kitchen
Recipes from our guests:
Sukuma Wiki (Greens and Tomatoes)
Zanzibar Pilau (Rice Pilaf)
Kicha Fit Fit (Torn flatbread with spiced yogurt)
Watermelon-Berry Salad With Chile Dressing And Lots Of Herbs
Haitian Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Omma’s Korean BBQ Sauce
Mushroom Bulgogi (카레떡꼬치 Grilled Steak)
Pecan Paht Pie (피칸팥파이 Sweet Red Bean)
This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Emily Charash and Katrice Claudio.
