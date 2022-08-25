© 2022 Connecticut Public

And the winner is. . .Seasoned celebrates its James Beard Award-winning guests

Published August 25, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT
Episode 106_Hawa Hassan_Greg Gourdet_Joanne Molinaro.jpg
Khadija M. Farah (Hawa-L), Eva Kosmas Flores (Gregory-M), and Geoff Martin Photography (Joanne-R)
/
Cookbook authors Hawa Hassan, chef Gregory Gourdet, and Joanne Lee Molinaro, The Korean Vegan

The 2022 James Beard Awards in June were a triumph (welcome back, food world!). We were lucky enough to talk with three authors about their (now!) James Beard Award-winning cookbooks. This hour on Seasoned, we listen back to our conversations with Hawa Hassan, Gregory Gourdet, and Joanne Lee Molinaro (aka The Korean Vegan). We’ll get to know them through their personal stories, culinary journeys, and inspiring cookbooks.

Guests:

Recipes from our guests:
Sukuma Wiki (Greens and Tomatoes)
Zanzibar Pilau (Rice Pilaf)
Kicha Fit Fit (Torn flatbread with spiced yogurt)
Watermelon-Berry Salad With Chile Dressing And Lots Of Herbs
Haitian Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Omma’s Korean BBQ Sauce
Mushroom Bulgogi (카레떡꼬치 Grilled Steak)
Pecan Paht Pie (피칸팥파이 Sweet Red Bean)

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Emily Charash and Katrice Claudio.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email: seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

