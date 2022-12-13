© 2022 Connecticut Public

Michael Twitty’s ‘Koshersoul,’ Rosca de Reyes from Atticus Bakery, and natural wines to try

By Robyn Doyon-Aitken ,
Chef PlumTagan EngelCatie TalarskiEmily CharashKatrice Claudio
Published December 13, 2022 at 1:19 PM EST
221104_Chabaso_Bakery_mm
1 of 4  — 221104_Chabaso_Bakery_mm
Rosca de Reyes, a traditional sweet bread for Three Kings Day baked by Selene Tepatzi and the team at Atticus Bakery in New Haven, Conn.
Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public
Michael Twitty author photo_credit Brett Hartman
2 of 4  — Michael Twitty author photo_credit Brett Hartman_recipe_black-eyed_pea_fritters.jpg
Michael Twitty is the author of Koshersoul: The Faith and Food Journey of an African American Jew
Brett Hartman
Selene Tepatzi_Atticus Bakery_FB.jpg
3 of 4  — Selene Tepatzi_Atticus Bakery_FB.jpg
Atticus Bakery manager Selene Tepatzi. Selene was recently nominated by the Connecticut Restaurant Association for a Baker of the Year award.
Courtesy of Atticus Bakery, New Haven, Conn.
Ony Obiocha, founder of Palm Wine (a natural wine social club) and Seasoned host, Chef Plum tasting natural wines at The Wise Old Dog in West Hartford, Conn.
4 of 4  — Ony Obiocha and Chef Plum-3.jpg
Ony Obiocha, founder of Palm Wine (a natural wine social club) and Seasoned host, Chef Plum tasting natural wines at The Wise Old Dog in West Hartford, Conn.
Provided Photograph / Tagan Engel

Chef Plum and co-host Tagan Engel of The Table Underground head to Atticus Bakery in New Haven to delight in a warm Rosca de Reyes. Baker Selene Tepatzi is our guide to the traditional Mexican bread made to celebrate Three Kings Day. Later, Chef Plum and Tagan toast to friendship with Ony Obiocha and Adam Bitker and learn some basics about natural wine. You’ll also hear Tagan’s conversation with culinary historian Michael Twitty about his book, Koshersoul: The Faith and Food Journey of an African American Jew.

GUESTS:

Featured Recipes:
Michael Twitty’s Akaras (Black-eyed Pea Fritters)
Tagan Engel’s Ultimate Latke Recipe

Tagan Engel_Ultimate Latke Recipe_sized.jpg
Provided Photograph
/
Tagan Engel

Featured Wines:
Anima Mundi Gres: White sparkling wine from Catalunya, made from Macabeo and Xarel-lo grapes. (around $25)
Gustavo Riffo Pipeño: Red wine from Chile, made from a varietal called Pais. (around $18-$20)
Non: Salted Raspberry & Chamomile

Three Wines.jpg
Provided Photograph
/
Tagan Engel

Special mention: Chef Plum contributed a recipe to Volume 4 of the “Cook with Jacques Pépin & Friends” series, supporting community-based culinary training programs through the Jacques Pépin Foundation.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Emily Charash and Katrice Claudio.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email: seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of 'Seasoned,' a show celebrating food and farms. She's food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
Chef Plum
Host of Seasoned and Restaurant Road Trip.
Tagan Engel
Tagan Engel is a guest co-host of Seasoned. She is the founder of The Table Underground radio show, podcast, and website, and is a social justice activist and trained chef.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Emily Charash
Emily Charash is a podcast producer for Seasoned and Disrupted. She also produces branded podcasts for museums, cultural institutions, and businesses. Emily grew up in Newtown, Connecticut and loves UCONN women’s basketball!
Katrice Claudio
Katrice Claudio is a producer of Seasoned.
