Michael Twitty’s ‘Koshersoul,’ Rosca de Reyes from Atticus Bakery, and natural wines to try

Chef Plum and co-host Tagan Engel of The Table Underground head to Atticus Bakery in New Haven to delight in a warm Rosca de Reyes. Baker Selene Tepatzi is our guide to the traditional Mexican bread made to celebrate Three Kings Day. Later, Chef Plum and Tagan toast to friendship with Ony Obiocha and Adam Bitker and learn some basics about natural wine. You’ll also hear Tagan’s conversation with culinary historian Michael Twitty about his book, Koshersoul: The Faith and Food Journey of an African American Jew.

GUESTS:



Featured Recipes:

Michael Twitty’s Akaras (Black-eyed Pea Fritters)

Tagan Engel’s Ultimate Latke Recipe

Featured Wines:

Anima Mundi Gres: White sparkling wine from Catalunya, made from Macabeo and Xarel-lo grapes. (around $25)

Gustavo Riffo Pipeño: Red wine from Chile, made from a varietal called Pais. (around $18-$20)

Non: Salted Raspberry & Chamomile

Provided Photograph / Tagan Engel

Special mention: Chef Plum contributed a recipe to Volume 4 of the “Cook with Jacques Pépin & Friends” series, supporting community-based culinary training programs through the Jacques Pépin Foundation.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Emily Charash and Katrice Claudio.

