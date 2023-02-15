© 2023 Connecticut Public

Seasoned logo
Seasoned

Georgia O’Keeffe’s recipe collection, local chef Damon Sawyer, plus Prince Abou’s Butchery

By Robyn Doyon-Aitken ,
Chef PlumCatie TalarskiEmily CharashKatrice Claudio
Published February 15, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST
44OK 61-27-letterbox.jpg
1 of 2  — 44OK 61-27-letterbox.jpg
Georgia O'Keeffe Making a Stew at Ghost Ranch, New Mexico, 1961
Todd Webb Archive
Abou Sow of Prince Abou's Butchery-2b.jpg
2 of 2  — Abou Sow of Prince Abou's Butchery-2b.jpg

A selection of Georgia O’Keeffe’s personal recipe collection is on display at Yale’s Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library. We talk with its curator about what the iconic American artist was cooking and eating when she wasn’t painting giant flowers, skulls, and landscapes. And, there’s a new restaurant in Bridgeport we’re excited about. We sit down with chef Damon “Daye” Sawyer to talk about his approach to cooking and what inspires his work at 29 Markle Ct. Plus, producer Emily Charash takes us to Prince Abou’s Butchery in Astoria, NY. She introduces us to Abou Sow, a millennial nose-to-tail butcher who started his artisan halal butchery on Instagram.

GUESTS:

Seasoned: Georgia O’Keeffe’s Fried Chicken Recipe Holds Up

Show Notes:
The special exhibition “Revisiting the Past—Imagining the Future” is on display at the Beinecke through July 9th. Can’t make it? Anyone can view the digital archive of Georgia O’Keeffe’s recipes online anytime.

View the recipes for Rich Cookies, Cucumbers, Sesame Fried Chicken and Swiss Onion Pie.

The finger painted portrait of Louis Armstrong/Satchmo mentioned by Chef Daye is by the Bridgeport artist 5ivefingaz and the large, colorful work titled “Grace” is by Will Corprew of 80 by Design.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Emily Charash and Katrice Claudio.

Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of 'Seasoned,' a show celebrating food and farms. She's food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Chef Plum
Host of Seasoned and Restaurant Road Trip.
See stories by Chef Plum
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
Emily Charash
Emily Charash is a podcast producer for Seasoned and Disrupted. She also produces branded podcasts for museums, cultural institutions, and businesses. Emily grew up in Newtown, Connecticut and loves UCONN women’s basketball!
See stories by Emily Charash
Katrice Claudio
Katrice Claudio is a producer of Seasoned.
Katrice Claudio is a producer of Seasoned.
