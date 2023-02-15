Georgia O’Keeffe’s recipe collection, local chef Damon Sawyer, plus Prince Abou’s Butchery

A selection of Georgia O’Keeffe’s personal recipe collection is on display at Yale’s Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library. We talk with its curator about what the iconic American artist was cooking and eating when she wasn’t painting giant flowers, skulls, and landscapes. And, there’s a new restaurant in Bridgeport we’re excited about. We sit down with chef Damon “Daye” Sawyer to talk about his approach to cooking and what inspires his work at 29 Markle Ct. Plus, producer Emily Charash takes us to Prince Abou’s Butchery in Astoria, NY. She introduces us to Abou Sow, a millennial nose-to-tail butcher who started his artisan halal butchery on Instagram.

Nancy Kuhl: Curator of poetry for the Yale collection of American Literature at the Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library in New Haven, Conn.

Curator of poetry for the Yale collection of American Literature at the Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library in New Haven, Conn. Abou Sow: Owner of Prince Abou’s Butchery in Astoria, NY.

Owner of Prince Abou’s Butchery in Astoria, NY. Damon “Daye” Sawyer: Executive chef and co-owner of 29 Markle Ct. in Bridgeport, Conn.

Seasoned: Georgia O’Keeffe’s Fried Chicken Recipe Holds Up

Show Notes:

The special exhibition “Revisiting the Past—Imagining the Future” is on display at the Beinecke through July 9th. Can’t make it? Anyone can view the digital archive of Georgia O’Keeffe’s recipes online anytime.

View the recipes for Rich Cookies, Cucumbers, Sesame Fried Chicken and Swiss Onion Pie.

The finger painted portrait of Louis Armstrong/Satchmo mentioned by Chef Daye is by the Bridgeport artist 5ivefingaz and the large, colorful work titled “Grace” is by Will Corprew of 80 by Design.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Emily Charash and Katrice Claudio.

