Seasoned logo
Seasoned

Summer drinks from CT's best mixologists

By Robyn Doyon-Aitken ,
Chef PlumCatie TalarskiMeg DaltonKatrice ClaudioStephanie StenderTagan Engel
Published May 25, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT
Justin Morales is the founder of Up N’ Down Rock and Bourbon and the general manager and a hospitality instructor at Fire By Forge in Hartford, Conn.
1 of 1  — JUSTIN-05-12-2023_JA_(filenamebase}-1.jpg
Justin Morales, founder of Up N’ Down Rock and Bourbon and the general manager and a hospitality instructor at Fire By Forge, mixes a cocktail at the restaurant in Hartford, Conn.
Joe Amon / Connecticut Public

Airs Thursday at 2:00 PM

Three of the state's best mixologists join Chef Plum in studio to talk about seasonal drinks, both spirited and zero-proof, as we slide from spring into summer. Plus, listeners share their go-to warm-weather cocktails. We've got tips for making herbaceous and citrusy mocktails, too.

GUESTS:

  • Tim Cabral: Restaurateur and a co-owner and bartender at Ordinary in New Haven and Bar Piña in Hartford. His new restaurant Gioia opens this summer in Wooster Square, and he’s also a founder of New Haven Cocktail Week.
  • Jade Ayala: Bar Manager and Beverage Director
    at both Oyster Club and The Port of Call in Mystic.
  • Justin Morales: Founder of Up N’ Down Rock and Bourbon and the general manager and a hospitality instructor at Fire By Forge in Hartford.

DRINKS INSPIRATION:
We have several “drinks of summer” from recent cocktail cookbooks that our producers pored over! There are Blueberry Lemonade Margaritas, a Blackberry Faux-jito, Moscow Mule Popsicles and drinks in “cocktail pouches” from Trap Kitchen’s Street Cocktails book...lots of fun recipes you might want to try for a party or a night in.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Meg Dalton, Katrice Claudio, Stephanie Stender, Meg Fitzgerald, Tagan Engel and Sabrina Herrera.

Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of Seasoned.
Chef Plum
Host of Seasoned and Restaurant Road Trip.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
Katrice Claudio
Katrice Claudio is a producer of Seasoned.
Stephanie Stender
Stephanie Stender is a producer of Seasoned.
Tagan Engel
Tagan Engel is a producer/contributor and guest co-host of Seasoned. She is the founder of The Table Underground radio show, podcast, and website, and is a social justice organizer and trained chef.
