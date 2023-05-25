Summer drinks from CT's best mixologists
Airs Thursday at 2:00 PM
Three of the state's best mixologists join Chef Plum in studio to talk about seasonal drinks, both spirited and zero-proof, as we slide from spring into summer. Plus, listeners share their go-to warm-weather cocktails. We've got tips for making herbaceous and citrusy mocktails, too.
GUESTS:
- Tim Cabral: Restaurateur and a co-owner and bartender at Ordinary in New Haven and Bar Piña in Hartford. His new restaurant Gioia opens this summer in Wooster Square, and he’s also a founder of New Haven Cocktail Week.
- Jade Ayala: Bar Manager and Beverage Director
at both Oyster Club and The Port of Call in Mystic.
- Justin Morales: Founder of Up N’ Down Rock and Bourbon and the general manager and a hospitality instructor at Fire By Forge in Hartford.
DRINKS INSPIRATION:
We have several “drinks of summer” from recent cocktail cookbooks that our producers pored over! There are Blueberry Lemonade Margaritas, a Blackberry Faux-jito, Moscow Mule Popsicles and drinks in “cocktail pouches” from Trap Kitchen’s Street Cocktails book...lots of fun recipes you might want to try for a party or a night in.
This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Meg Dalton, Katrice Claudio, Stephanie Stender, Meg Fitzgerald, Tagan Engel and Sabrina Herrera.
