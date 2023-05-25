Summer drinks from CT's best mixologists

Airs Thursday at 2:00 PM

Three of the state's best mixologists join Chef Plum in studio to talk about seasonal drinks, both spirited and zero-proof, as we slide from spring into summer. Plus, listeners share their go-to warm-weather cocktails. We've got tips for making herbaceous and citrusy mocktails, too.

GUESTS:



DRINKS INSPIRATION:

We have several “drinks of summer” from recent cocktail cookbooks that our producers pored over! There are Blueberry Lemonade Margaritas, a Blackberry Faux-jito, Moscow Mule Popsicles and drinks in “cocktail pouches” from Trap Kitchen’s Street Cocktails book...lots of fun recipes you might want to try for a party or a night in.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Meg Dalton, Katrice Claudio, Stephanie Stender, Meg Fitzgerald, Tagan Engel and Sabrina Herrera.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email: seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!