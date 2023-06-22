© 2023 Connecticut Public

Seasoned logo
Seasoned

Foraging with Chrissy Tracey and Mohegan elder Chris “Painted Turtle” Harris

By Robyn Doyon-Aitken ,
Chef PlumCatie TalarskiMeg DaltonTagan EngelKatrice ClaudioStephanie Stender
Published June 22, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT
Chef Chrissy Tracey blows the brown outer layer off of a freshly picked fiddlehead before adding it to her bag.
1 of 8  — Seasoned Foraging
Chef Chrissy Tracey blows the brown outer layer off of a freshly picked fiddlehead before adding it to her bag.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
Fiddlehead ferns grow out of "dark brown mounds on the ground," explained chef Chrissy Tracey on a forage with Chef Plum. "You get a shoot of anywhere from five to 12 fiddlehead ferns growing out of that one base." When foraging, Chrissy snaps the top inch to inch-and-a-half off the stem and harvests only one or two fiddleheads per mound.
2 of 8  — Seasoned Foraging
Fiddlehead ferns grow out of “dark brown mounds on the ground,” explained chef Chrissy Tracey on a forage with Chef Plum. “You get a shoot of anywhere from five to 12 fiddlehead ferns growing out of that one base.” When foraging, Chrissy snaps the top inch to inch-and-a-half off the stem and harvests only one or two fiddleheads per mound.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
Even though the fiddleheads were plentiful in this area, chef Chrissy Tracey still emphasized the importance of harvesting in moderation to ensure the spot will continue to thrive in coming years.
3 of 8  — Seasoned Foraging
Even though the fiddleheads were plentiful in this area, chef Chrissy Tracey still emphasized the importance of harvesting in moderation to ensure the spot will continue to thrive in coming years.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
When fiddlehead ferns are plentiful in spring, and abundant in a patch, it can be a challenge not to trample them.
4 of 8  — Seasoned Foraging
When fiddlehead ferns are plentiful in spring, and abundant in a patch, it can be a challenge not to trample them.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
Chef Chrissy Tracey leads the hike back with her bag of foraged fiddleheads in hand.
5 of 8  — Seasoned Foraging
Chef Chrissy Tracey leads the hike back with her bag of foraged fiddleheads in hand.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
The fiddleheads must be blanched before proper cooking can begin. Chef Chrissy Tracey takes Plum out to forage for fiddleheads.
6 of 8  — Seasoned Foraging
Fiddleheads must be cooked before eating. A quick blanch preps the fiddleheads for cooking and helps them retain their texture and green color during the sauté process.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
Sautéed fiddleheads with garlic, lemon, and spices. When describing thier flavor, chef Chrissy says, It's very clean. tastes like spring
7 of 8  — Seasoned Foraging
Sautéed fiddleheads with garlic, lemon, and spices. When describing their flavor, chef Chrissy Tracey says, "It's very clean. . .I always tell everybody, I think they taste like spring."
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
Chris "Painted Turtle" Harris is a Pipe Carrier and ceremonial leader of the Mohegan people
8 of 8  — Chris Painted Turtle 2.jpg
Chris "Painted Turtle" Harris, a Pipe Carrier and ceremonial leader of the Mohegan people, plays a traditional gathering song at Fort Shantok Park on the Mohegan Reservation.
Tagan Engel / Connecticut Public

We look at foraging from two perspectives in this episode of Seasoned. What approach do chefs take when foraging? Chef Plum forages for fiddleheads in northwestern Connecticut along the Housatonic River with chef Chrissy Tracey. She explains why she believes foraging is sacred. After their harvest, the chefs head back to Chrissy’s kitchen to sauté the fiddleheads in garlic and lemon. And, Seasoned contributor/producer Tagan Engel talks with Chris “Painted Turtle” Harris about how he, as an herbalist and elder in the Mohegan Tribe, approaches a forage in the forest.

GUESTS:

  • Chrissy Tracey: Forager, private chef, content creator, and recipe developer. Her first cookbook, Forage & Feast publishes spring 2024
  • Chris Harris Painted Turtle: Herbalist, Pipe Carrier and member of the Council of Elders for the Mohegan Tribe

FEATURED RECIPE:
Tagan Engel's Foraged Berry Hand Pies (coming soon)

LEARN MORE:
Mohegan Medicine Woman Gladys Tantaquidgeon’s book, Folk Medicine of the Delaware and Related Algonkian Indians influenced Chris’s approach to foraging. Gladys co-founded the Tantaquidgeon Museum in Uncasville in 1931. Tour the museum to learn more about the Mohegan people.

Chris also credits herbalist and educator Lupo Passero and the class he took at Twin Star with deepening his knowledge and understanding of wild plants and herbs.

Follow along as Chris takes a walk in the woods with Regan Stacey of The Forest Therapy School, stopping along the Four Directions to offer prayers and explain the meanings behind the Four Directions.

Want to become part of a foraging community? Listen back to our conversation with Amy Demers, founder of the Connecticut Foraging Club. Amy was recently featured in a CT Public story highlighting New England foragers.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Meg Dalton, Tagan Engel, Katrice Claudio, Stephanie Stender, Meg Fitzgerald, and Sabrina Herrera.

Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of Seasoned.
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Chef Plum
Host of Seasoned and Restaurant Road Trip.
See stories by Chef Plum
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
See stories by Meg Dalton
Tagan Engel
Tagan Engel is a producer/contributor and guest co-host of Seasoned. She is the founder of The Table Underground radio show, podcast, and website, and is a social justice organizer and trained chef.
See stories by Tagan Engel
Katrice Claudio
Katrice Claudio is a producer of Seasoned.
See stories by Katrice Claudio
Stephanie Stender
Stephanie Stender is a producer of Seasoned.
See stories by Stephanie Stender
