Chef Rahanna Bisseret Martinez + a personal approach to community gardening
Rahanna Bisseret Martinez was a finalist on Top Chef Junior, and she’s cooked at some of the best restaurants in the world, including Dominique Ansel Bakery, Chez Panisse, Broken Spanish, Emeril's and Tartine Bakery. She’s the author of the cookbook, Flavor + Us. And she’s still in college! Producers Katrice Claudio and Tagan Engel talk with Rahanna about her book, her busy life and her love of food from all over the world.
And, we meet a New Britain family who turned their lawn into a pick-what-you-need garden for their community.
GUESTS:
- Rahanna Bisseret Martinez: Chef and author of Flavor + Us: Cooking for Everyone (@rahanna.bisseret.martinez)
- Kristianna Smith and Mike Saraceno: Curators and cultivators of a take-what-you-need garden in New Britain, Conn. (@ourgardennb) You can donate books to the garden's book box through Possible Futures.
FEATURED RECIPES:
Concha Scones
Dry-Fried Green Beans
Tie-Dye Berry Paletas
LEARN MORE:
Listen to Leah Penniman of Soul Fire Farm talk with Khalilah Brown-Dean about how Black Americans are reclaiming their relationship with natureon an episode of Disrupted.
This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Meg Dalton, Katrice Claudio, Stephanie Stender, Meg Fitzgerald, Tagan Engel and Sabrina Herrera.
