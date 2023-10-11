© 2023 Connecticut Public

Seasoned logo
Seasoned

Chef Rahanna Bisseret Martinez + a personal approach to community gardening

By Robyn Doyon-Aitken ,
Catie TalarskiMeg DaltonTagan EngelKatrice ClaudioStephanie Stender
Published October 11, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT
Kristianna Smith picks strawberries from their home garden.
Kristianna Smith picks strawberries from their home garden.
Chef Rahanna Bisseret Martinez is the author of Flavor + Us: Cooking for Everyone.
Chef Rahanna Bisseret Martinez is the author of Flavor + Us: Cooking for Everyone.
Rahanna Bisseret Martinez was a finalist on Top Chef Junior, and she’s cooked at some of the best restaurants in the world, including Dominique Ansel Bakery, Chez Panisse, Broken Spanish, Emeril's and Tartine Bakery. She’s the author of the cookbook, Flavor + Us. And she’s still in college! Producers Katrice Claudio and Tagan Engel talk with Rahanna about her book, her busy life and her love of food from all over the world.

And, we meet a New Britain family who turned their lawn into a pick-what-you-need garden for their community.

Kristianna Smith, their child Rhozaria Saraceno-Smith and Smith's husband Mike Saraceno pictured in front of their home and garden. Smith and family turned their yard in New Britain into a large garden space (and free library) for their community. Kristianna, who identifies as Black and queer, is a cultural worker and gardener focused on seeding liberation and social justice.
Kristianna Smith, their child Rhozaria Saraceno-Smith and Smith's husband Mike Saraceno pictured in front of their home and garden. Smith and family turned their yard in New Britain into a large garden space (and free library) for their community. Kristianna, who identifies as Black and queer, is a cultural worker and gardener focused on seeding liberation and social justice.
A close-up of a Borage plant from Kristianna Smith's and Mike Saraceno's home garden.
A close-up of a Borage plant from Kristianna Smith's and Mike Saraceno's home garden.
A weather rock sits at the front of the pick-what-you-need garden that Kristianna Smith and Mike Saraceno created for their family and the community.
A weather rock sits at the front of the pick-what-you-need garden that Kristianna Smith and Mike Saraceno created for their family and the community.
Kristianna Smith holds freshly picked strawberries from their garden.
Kristianna Smith holds freshly picked strawberries from their garden.
A prickly pear from Kristianna Smith's and Mike Saraceno's home garden.
A prickly pear from Kristianna Smith's and Mike Saraceno's home garden.
Rhozaria Saraceno-Smith holds "Forget-me-not" flowers from their family garden. (Ayannah Brown/Connecticut Public)
Rhozaria Saraceno-Smith holds "Forget-me-not" flowers from their family garden.
Kristianna Smith, their child Rhozaria Saraceno-Smith and Smith's husband Mike Saraceno pictured in front of their home and garden.
Kristianna Smith, their child Rhozaria Saraceno-Smith and Smith's husband Mike Saraceno pictured in front of their home and garden.
GUESTS:

FEATURED RECIPES:
Concha Scones
Dry-Fried Green Beans
Tie-Dye Berry Paletas

LEARN MORE:
Listen to Leah Penniman of Soul Fire Farm talk with Khalilah Brown-Dean about how Black Americans are reclaiming their relationship with natureon an episode of Disrupted.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Meg Dalton, Katrice Claudio, Stephanie Stender, Meg Fitzgerald, Tagan Engel and Sabrina Herrera.

Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the host and senior producer of Seasoned.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
Tagan Engel
Tagan Engel is a producer/contributor and guest co-host of Seasoned. She is the founder of The Table Underground radio show, podcast, and website, and is a social justice organizer and trained chef.
Katrice Claudio
Katrice Claudio is a producer of Seasoned.
Stephanie Stender
Stephanie Stender is a producer of Seasoned.
