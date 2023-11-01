50 Pies, 50 States: A baker gets to know the US through pie

Stacey Mei Yan Fong dreamed up the most delicious way to learn more about the United States, her chosen home. We talk with Stacey about her first cookbook, 50 Pies, 50 States; the immigration story that inspired it; and the pure joy that pie brings.

Stacey created the 50 Pies, 50 States project while applying for permanent residency in the United States. She researched each state, developed a pie recipe inspired by the state, and dedicated the pie to a friend or special person connected to that state.

Some pies are wild and wonderful—Nevada’s “All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Pie” and Minnesota’s “Corn Dog-Hotdish Pie with Savory Funnel-Cake Topping” are examples (there are a few state-fair-inspired pies as well). And some pies highlight a state’s fun facts. Did you know that the snickerdoodle is Connecticut's state cookie? Stacey details the backstories behind her unique pies and gives home bakers tips for baking great pies, whether they’re dedicated to someone or just made to share and spread joy.

Plus, we spotlight a story Where We Live explored about the surprising connection between baking powder and our state. Patrick Skahill hosts a conversation with food historian Linda Civitello.

GUESTS:



FEATURED RECIPES:

Connecticut: Snickerdoodle Pie

Massachusetts: Boston Cream Pie Pie

New Hampshire: Maple Pumpkin Pie with Painted Birch Tree Crust

Alanna Hale Stacey Mei Yan Fong's 50 Pies, 50 States: An Immigrants Love Letter to the United States Through Pie

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Meg Dalton, Stephanie Stender, Tagan Engel, Katrice Claudio, Meg Fitzgerald and Sabrina Herrera. Special thanks to Patrick Skahill and Katie Pellico.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email: seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.