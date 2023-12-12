Real talk about diet culture from the ‘Food, We Need to Talk’ experts

This week on Seasoned, real talk from the authors of the podcast—and now book—Food, We Need to Talk: The Science-Based, Humor-Laced Last Word on Eating, Diet, and Making Peace with Your Body. Juna Gjata and Dr. Eddie Phillips join producer Katrice Claudio to unpack ideas about diet culture, weight loss and what it means to be healthy.

Juna Gjata: Co-host of the podcast and co-author of the book, Food, We Need to Talk. She graduated from Harvard with a degree in cognitive neuroscience. (@theofficialjuna) (@foodweneedtotalk)

Dr. Edward Phillips: Co-host of the podcast and co-author of the book, Food, We Need to Talk. He is Associate Professor of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Harvard Medical School, and the founder and director of the Institute of Lifestyle Medicine at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston.



'Food, We Need to Talk: The Science-Based, Humor-Laced Last Word on Eating, Diet, and Making Peace with Your Body'

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Meg Dalton, Katrice Claudio, Stephanie Stender, Tagan Engel, Meg Fitzgerald, and Sabrina Herrera.

