© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Seasoned logo
Seasoned

The art of dining alone

By Robyn Doyon-Aitken ,
Meg DaltonKatrice ClaudioStephanie StenderTagan Engel
Published January 31, 2024 at 2:08 PM EST
'Coffee Break' from Nancy A. Scherl's 'DINING ALONE In the Company of Solitude' book and series.
1 of 7  — Coffee Break; DINING ALONE In the Company of Solitude
'Coffee Break' from Nancy A. Scherl's 'DINING ALONE In the Company of Solitude' book and series.
Provided / Nancy A. Scherl
'The Cozy Corner Table' from the artist's 'DINING ALONE In the Company of Solitude' book and series.
2 of 7  — The Cozy Corner Table; DINING ALONE In the Company of Solitude
'The Cozy Corner Table' from the artist's 'DINING ALONE In the Company of Solitude' book project and series.
Provided / Nancy A. Scherl
'Diner Doubles' from the artist's 'DINING ALONE In the Company of Solitude' book and series, spanning over three decades.
3 of 7  — Diner Doubles; DINING ALONE In the Company of Solitude
Diner Doubles from the artist's 'DINING ALONE In the Company of Solitude' book and series, spanning over three decades.
Provided / Nancy A. Scherl
'A Burger and Fries' from the artist's 'DINING ALONE In the Company of Solitude' book and series.
4 of 7  — A Burger and Fries; DINING ALONE In the Company of Solitude
'A Burger and Fries' from the artist's 'DINING ALONE In the Company of Solitude' book and series.
Provided / Nancy A. Scherl
'Awakening In Tokyo' from the artist's ' DINING ALONE In the Company of Solitude' book and series, spanning over three decades.
5 of 7  — Awakening in Tokyo; DINING ALONE In the Company of Solitude
'Awakening In Tokyo' from the artist's ' DINING ALONE In the Company of Solitude' book and series, spanning over three decades.
Provided / Nancy A. Scherl
Alissa Wilkinson is a film critic for The New York Times.
6 of 7  — Alissa Wilkinson3-2.jpg
Alissa Wilkinson is a film critic for The New York Times.
Provided / Earl Wilson
Anna Kona is a writer, experienced bartender and a cultural commentator.
7 of 7  — Anna Konya_provided3-2.jpg
Anna Kona is a writer, experienced bartender and a cultural commentator.
Provided / Anna Konya

We all have different opinions on dining alone. Some people relish the experience. Others would rather eat a bowl of bees than feel vulnerable at a table for one. . .perhaps thinking to themselves - are people judging me? 

This hour, producer Katrice Claudio reflects on solo dining and how it can actually be a way to connect — with yourself, and others. Katrice talks with writer Alissa Wilkinson. She’s a movie critic for The New York Times, and the author of the book, Salty: Lessons on Eating, Drinking, and Living from Revolutionary Women. A year ago, Alissa wrote an article for Vox called “The Glories of Dining Out Alone.”

Alissa explains some of the history of dining alone, the stigma people may still feel, and takeaways for solo-diners. . . so you might feel a little more confident if taking yourself out to dinner is part of your self-care.

Katrice also talks with local bartender Anna Konya about her experiences observing and interacting with lots of solo diners grabbing a meal at the bar.

Plus, get to know the New York City photographer behind the book, Dining Alone: In the Company of Solitude. Aside from its portraits of solo-diners, the book is an interesting visual history of restaurants spanning 35 years.

GUESTS:

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Meg Dalton, Katrice Claudio, Stephanie Stender, Tagan Engel, Meg Fitzgerald, and Sabrina Herrera.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email: seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Tags
Seasoned food
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the host and senior producer of Seasoned.
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
See stories by Meg Dalton
Katrice Claudio
Katrice Claudio is a producer of Seasoned.
See stories by Katrice Claudio
Stephanie Stender
Stephanie Stender is a producer of Seasoned.
See stories by Stephanie Stender
Tagan Engel
Tagan Engel is a producer/contributor and guest co-host of Seasoned. She is the founder of The Table Underground radio show, podcast, and website, and is a social justice organizer and trained chef.
See stories by Tagan Engel
Related Content