The art of dining alone

We all have different opinions on dining alone. Some people relish the experience. Others would rather eat a bowl of bees than feel vulnerable at a table for one. . .perhaps thinking to themselves - are people judging me?

This hour, producer Katrice Claudio reflects on solo dining and how it can actually be a way to connect — with yourself, and others. Katrice talks with writer Alissa Wilkinson. She’s a movie critic for The New York Times, and the author of the book, Salty: Lessons on Eating, Drinking, and Living from Revolutionary Women. A year ago, Alissa wrote an article for Vox called “The Glories of Dining Out Alone.”

Alissa explains some of the history of dining alone, the stigma people may still feel, and takeaways for solo-diners. . . so you might feel a little more confident if taking yourself out to dinner is part of your self-care.

Katrice also talks with local bartender Anna Konya about her experiences observing and interacting with lots of solo diners grabbing a meal at the bar.

Plus, get to know the New York City photographer behind the book, Dining Alone: In the Company of Solitude. Aside from its portraits of solo-diners, the book is an interesting visual history of restaurants spanning 35 years.

