Recipes and stories from The Great British Baking Show's Janusz Domagala

Janusz Domagala is one of your favorite bakers from The Great British Bake Off, or The Great British Baking Show, as it’s known here in the U.S. We were cheering for him right through to the semi-finals of Season 13 in 2022.

This hour, Janusz talks about his debut cookbook, Baking with Pride. Plus, he describes the joy of baking in the Bake Off tent, the importance of showing up as his authentic self, and how some of the recipes in his book honor LGBTQ+ history.

Plus, we talk with a Middletown teacher about hervery cool summer gig. Valerie Zimmer and her 7-year-old step-daughter, Mia, are giving Mr. Softee a run for his money this summer.

GUESTS:



Janusz Domagala: Beloved former contestant on The Great British Bake Off and the author of Baking with Pride. (@januszbakes)

Beloved former contestant on The Great British Bake Off and the author of Baking with Pride. (@januszbakes) Valerie Zimmer and Mia: Valerie is the owner of Mama Mia's Ice Cream Truck and a student engagement specialist at Beman Middle School in Middletown, Conn. Mia is Valerie's stepdaughter and the inspiration for the ice cream truck (she's also the ice cream truck "boss." (@mamamiasicecreamtruck) on Facebook



FEATURED RECIPES:

World Pride Cake

Date Night Brownies

Polish Honey Cake

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Meg Dalton, Stephanie Stender, Katrice Claudio, Tagan Engel, and Meg Fitzgerald, with help from Sabrina Herrera, Francesca Fontanez, Katherine Jimenez, and Martha Castillo on Social.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email: seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.