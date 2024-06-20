© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Seasoned logo
Seasoned

Seasoned celebrates Pride

By Robyn Doyon-Aitken ,
Meg DaltonTagan EngelKatrice ClaudioStephanie Stender
Published June 20, 2024 at 6:16 AM EDT
Angel Rivers and Natalia Fierce perform during the finale of a Sea Queens drag and dinner show at The Port of Call in Mystic, Conn. The restaurant hosts the bi-weekly dinner and drag show.
1 of 11  — March 17, 2024 - Seasoned Celebrates Pride
Angel Rivers and Natalia Fierce perform during the finale of a Sea Queens drag and dinner show at The Port of Call in Mystic, Conn. The restaurant hosts the bi-weekly dinner and drag show.
Joe Buglewicz / Connecticut Public
Port of Call Executive Chef Renee Touponce waves at Natalia Fierce and Angelina Fierce prior to a Sea Queens dinner and drag show in Mystic, Conn. Touponce is a Semifinalist for Outstanding Chef in the 2024 James Beard Awards.
2 of 11  — March 17, 2024 - Seasoned Celebrates Pride
Port of Call Executive Chef Renee Touponce waves at Natalia Fierce and Angelina Fierce prior to a Sea Queens dinner and drag show in Mystic, Conn. Touponce is a Semifinalist for Outstanding Chef in the 2024 James Beard Awards.
Joe Buglewicz / Connecticut Public
Port of Call Executive Chef Renee Touponce takes photos of Lisandra Toel, Angel Rivers, Xiomarie La’Beija, Natalia Fierce and Angelina Fierce of Sea Queens outside of the Port of Call in Mystic, Conn. The group are regular performers at The Port of Call.
3 of 11  — March 17, 2024 - Seasoned Celebrates Pride
Port of Call Executive Chef Renee Touponce takes photos of Lisandra Toel, Angel Rivers, Xiomarie La’Beija, Natalia Fierce and Angelina Fierce of Sea Queens outside of the Port of Call in Mystic, Conn. The group are regular performers at The Port of Call.
Joe Buglewicz / Connecticut Public
Natalia Fierce performs during a Sea Queens drag and dinner show at The Port of Call in Mystic, Conn. The restaurant hosts the bi-weekly dinner and drag show.
4 of 11  — March 17, 2024 - Seasoned Celebrates Pride
Natalia Fierce performs during a Sea Queens drag and dinner show at The Port of Call in Mystic, Conn. The restaurant hosts the bi-weekly dinner and drag show.
Joe Buglewicz / Connecticut Public
The Port of Call Executive Chef Renee Touponce talks to her kitchen staff prior to service in Mystic, Conn. Touponce is a Semifinalist for Outstanding Chef in the 2024 James Beard Awards.
5 of 11  — March 17, 2024 - Seasoned Celebrates Pride
The Port of Call Executive Chef Renee Touponce talks to her kitchen staff prior to service in Mystic, Conn. Touponce is a Semifinalist for Outstanding Chef in the 2024 James Beard Awards.
Joe Buglewicz / Connecticut Public
The Squid Ink Empanadas with Stonington Squid, Green Rice, Peanuts, Bonito Aioli and Chimichurri from Port of Call in Mystic, Conn. Executive Chef Renee Touponce is a Semifinalist for Outstanding Chef in the 2024 James Beard Awards.
6 of 11  — March 17, 2024 - Seasoned Celebrates Pride
The Squid Ink Empanadas with Stonington Squid, Green Rice, Peanuts, Bonito Aioli and Chimichurri from Port of Call in Mystic, Conn. Executive Chef Renee Touponce is a Semifinalist for Outstanding Chef in the 2024 James Beard Awards.
Joe Buglewicz / Connecticut Public
Staff at The Port of Call wear pride themed outfits during a Human Rights Campaign benefit featuring the drag group Sea Queens in Mystic, Conn. (Joe Buglewicz/Connecticut Public)
7 of 11  — March 17, 2024 - Seasoned Celebrates Pride
Staff at The Port of Call wear pride themed outfits during a Human Rights Campaign benefit featuring the drag group Sea Queens in Mystic, Conn. (Joe Buglewicz/Connecticut Public)
Joe Buglewicz/Joe Buglewicz / Connecticut Public
Angelina Fierce does touch-ups between Sea Queens drag and dinner performances at The Port of Call in Mystic, Conn. The restaurant hosts the bi-weekly dinner and drag show.
8 of 11  — March 17, 2024 - Seasoned Celebrates Pride
Angelina Fierce does touch-ups between Sea Queens drag and dinner performances at The Port of Call in Mystic, Conn. The restaurant hosts the bi-weekly dinner and drag show.
Joe Buglewicz / Connecticut Public
Angelina Fierce performs during Sea Queens, a dinner and drag show hosted by The Port of Call in Mystic, Conn. The bi-weekly shows hosted by The Port of Call. (Joe Buglewicz/Connecticut Public)
9 of 11  — March 17, 2024 - Seasoned Celebrates Pride
Angelina Fierce performs during Sea Queens, a dinner and drag show hosted by The Port of Call in Mystic, Conn. The bi-weekly shows hosted by The Port of Call. (Joe Buglewicz/Connecticut Public)
Joe Buglewicz/Joe Buglewicz / Connecticut Public
Dro Lopez-Fierce performs during a Sea Queens drag and dinner show at The Port of Call in Mystic, Conn. The restaurant hosts the bi-weekly dinner and drag show. (Joe Buglewicz/Connecticut Public)
10 of 11  — March 17, 2024 - Seasoned Celebrates Pride
Dro Lopez-Fierce performs during a Sea Queens drag and dinner show at The Port of Call in Mystic, Conn. The restaurant hosts the bi-weekly dinner and drag show. (Joe Buglewicz/Connecticut Public)
Joe Buglewicz/Joe Buglewicz / Connecticut Public
Angelina Fierce performs during a Sea Queens drag and dinner show at The Port of Call in Mystic, Conn. The restaurant hosts the bi-weekly dinner and drag show. (Joe Buglewicz/Connecticut Public)
11 of 11  — March 17, 2024 - Seasoned Celebrates Pride
Angelina Fierce performs during a Sea Queens drag and dinner show at The Port of Call in Mystic, Conn. The restaurant hosts the bi-weekly dinner and drag show. (Joe Buglewicz/Connecticut Public)
Joe Buglewicz/Joe Buglewicz / Connecticut Public

We’re celebrating a few things at The Port of Call with chef Renee Touponce and bar manager and mixologist, Jade Ayala: Pride Month, a second James Beard Award nomination for Renee and Renee's birthday.

We’re also gonna eat. . .and dance along with the Sea Queens during a drag performance at The Port of Call. It’s a fundraiser for the Human Rights Campaign to protect LGBTQ+ rights – something Renee and Jade are passionate about.

Drag brunches and dinners aren’t usually about the food, but when Renee’s in the kitchen, they’re about the queens and the food. We talk with Renee and Jade about the restaurant’s bi-weekly drag dinner series and how they’re showing up for the LGBTQ+ community through their work.

And, the New Haven Pride Center has moved out of a basement and into a light-filled space on Orange Street. Producer Tagan Engel talks with Bennie Saldana, Support Services Coordinator, about the new space and the center's expanded programs for youth and adults. The new program we’re particularly excited about is the inspiration of ally, Diana Henderson.

Melania M. Falcón smiles and hugs Diana Henderson, Volunteer Community Dinner Cook & Co- Host “Free Mom Hugs Lady” at the New Haven Pride Center Community Dinner in New Haven, Connecticut.
Francesca Fontanez
/
Connecticut Public
Melania M. Falcón smiles and hugs Diana Henderson, Volunteer Community Dinner Cook & Co- Host “Free Mom Hugs Lady” at the New Haven Pride Center Community Dinner in New Haven, Connecticut.

Diana cooks and organizes monthly community dinners and bakes a birthday cake so everyone feels celebrated. She’s also known for her “free mom hugs.”

You’ll also hear from community dinner participants describing what it means to them to share a meal with chosen family. New to the area? Attending a dinner is a great way to find connection within the LGBTQ+ community in a dedicated space.

Plus, Chantal Tafari, chef/owner of Likkle Patty Shop in Windsor, makes vegan Jamaican patties that “slap,” and producer Katrice Claudio can’t recommend them highly enough. She talks with Chantal about what makes her patties special and you’ll learn about ackee, the official fruit of Jamaica.

Chantal Tarari, chef and owner of Likkle Patty Shop, a plant-based Jamaican patty shop and bakery in Windso, Connecticut.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
Chantal Tarari, chef and owner of Likkle Patty Shop, a plant-based Jamaican patty shop and bakery in Windsor, Connecticut.

GUESTS:

BONUS: Listen to Where We Live's interview with Juancarlos Soto, Executive Director of the New Haven Pride Center.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Meg Dalton, Stephanie Stender, Katrice Claudio, Tagan Engel, and Meg Fitzgerald, with help from Sabrina Herrera, Francesca Fontanez, Janae Spinato, and Martha Castillo on Social.

Special thanks to everyone in the LGBTQ+ community and their allies who shared their stories with us and allowed us to document their celebrations.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email: seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Tags
Seasoned FoodLGBTQ
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the host and senior producer of Seasoned.
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public where she provides editorial support for the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
See stories by Meg Dalton
Tagan Engel
Tagan Engel is a producer/contributor and guest co-host of Seasoned. She is the founder of The Table Underground radio show, podcast, and website, and is a social justice organizer and trained chef.
See stories by Tagan Engel
Katrice Claudio
Katrice Claudio is a producer of Seasoned.
See stories by Katrice Claudio
Stephanie Stender
Stephanie Stender is a producer of Seasoned.
See stories by Stephanie Stender
Related Content