Seasoned celebrates Pride

We’re celebrating a few things at The Port of Call with chef Renee Touponce and bar manager and mixologist, Jade Ayala: Pride Month, a second James Beard Award nomination for Renee and Renee's birthday.

We’re also gonna eat. . .and dance along with the Sea Queens during a drag performance at The Port of Call. It’s a fundraiser for the Human Rights Campaign to protect LGBTQ+ rights – something Renee and Jade are passionate about.

Drag brunches and dinners aren’t usually about the food, but when Renee’s in the kitchen, they’re about the queens and the food. We talk with Renee and Jade about the restaurant’s bi-weekly drag dinner series and how they’re showing up for the LGBTQ+ community through their work.

And, the New Haven Pride Center has moved out of a basement and into a light-filled space on Orange Street. Producer Tagan Engel talks with Bennie Saldana, Support Services Coordinator, about the new space and the center's expanded programs for youth and adults. The new program we’re particularly excited about is the inspiration of ally, Diana Henderson.

Francesca Fontanez / Connecticut Public Melania M. Falcón smiles and hugs Diana Henderson, Volunteer Community Dinner Cook & Co- Host “Free Mom Hugs Lady” at the New Haven Pride Center Community Dinner in New Haven, Connecticut.

Diana cooks and organizes monthly community dinners and bakes a birthday cake so everyone feels celebrated. She’s also known for her “free mom hugs.”

You’ll also hear from community dinner participants describing what it means to them to share a meal with chosen family. New to the area? Attending a dinner is a great way to find connection within the LGBTQ+ community in a dedicated space.

Plus, Chantal Tafari, chef/owner of Likkle Patty Shop in Windsor, makes vegan Jamaican patties that “slap,” and producer Katrice Claudio can’t recommend them highly enough. She talks with Chantal about what makes her patties special and you’ll learn about ackee, the official fruit of Jamaica.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public Chantal Tarari, chef and owner of Likkle Patty Shop, a plant-based Jamaican patty shop and bakery in Windsor, Connecticut.

BONUS: Listen to Where We Live's interview with Juancarlos Soto, Executive Director of the New Haven Pride Center.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Meg Dalton, Stephanie Stender, Katrice Claudio, Tagan Engel, and Meg Fitzgerald, with help from Sabrina Herrera, Francesca Fontanez, Janae Spinato, and Martha Castillo on Social.

Special thanks to everyone in the LGBTQ+ community and their allies who shared their stories with us and allowed us to document their celebrations.

