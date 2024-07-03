Steven Raichlen’s ‘Beer Can Chicken’ and our favorite interviews

Get your grill ready and crack open a cold one. We’re talkin’ about beer can chicken with PBS host and James Beard Award-winning cookbook author Steven Raichlen. The host of Project Smoke, Project Fire, and Planet Barbeque on PBS, talks about his latest book, Beer-Can Chicken.

Steven shares tips for imparting both a subtle or more pronounced beer flavor, how to be sure your chicken stays upright and other non-beer drinks that you might want to plop your chicken on for grill-roasting. Steven also shares tips for cooking vegetables right on the embers—that “cave man” method of grilling he’s famous for.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public The Seasoned team of (l-r) Stephanie Stender, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Tagan Engel and Katrice Claudio record their final show in Connecticut Public's Hartford studio.

Plus, Seasoned is sunsetting; that means we won't be making new episodes going forward. In this final episode, the Seasoned team gathers in the spirit of gratitude and reflection. We play back clips from some of our most meaningful interviews and favorite guests.

Steven Raichlen: Author of more than 30 books about grilling, including The Barbecue Bible, How to Grill, Planet Barbecue and Project Smoke. Steven’s won five James Beard Awards, and he’s lectured on the history of barbecue at Harvard University, the Library of Congress and the Smithsonian Institution. His latest book is Beer-Can Chicken: Foolproof Recipes for the Crispiest, Crackliest, Smokiest, Most Succulent Birds You’ve Ever Tasted. (@stevenraichlen)

Basic Beer Can Chicken

Beer Can Turkey

Black Cherry Soda Chicken

Grilled Artichokes

Seasoned was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Meg Dalton, Stephanie Stender, Katrice Claudio, Tagan Engel, and Meg Fitzgerald, with help from Francesca Fontanez, Katherine Jimenez, Martha Castillo, and Janae Spinato on Social.

