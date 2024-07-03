© 2024 Connecticut Public

Seasoned logo
Seasoned

Steven Raichlen’s ‘Beer Can Chicken’ and our favorite interviews

By Robyn Doyon-Aitken ,
Catie TalarskiMeg DaltonStephanie StenderKatrice ClaudioTagan Engel
Published July 3, 2024 at 3:00 PM EDT
Tagan Engel
/
Connecticut Public
In one particularly memorable episode of Seasoned, host Robyn Doyon-Aitken and producer Tagan Engel attended an Eritrean coffee ceremony hosted by Tagan's dear friend Farha Abubaker.

Get your grill ready and crack open a cold one. We’re talkin’ about beer can chicken with PBS host and James Beard Award-winning cookbook author Steven Raichlen. The host of Project Smoke, Project Fire, and Planet Barbeque on PBS, talks about his latest book, Beer-Can Chicken.

Steven shares tips for imparting both a subtle or more pronounced beer flavor, how to be sure your chicken stays upright and other non-beer drinks that you might want to plop your chicken on for grill-roasting. Steven also shares tips for cooking vegetables right on the embers—that “cave man” method of grilling he’s famous for.

The Seasoned team of (l-r) Stephanie Stender, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Tagan Engel and Katrice Claudio record their final show in Connecticut Public's Hartford studio.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Plus, Seasoned is sunsetting; that means we won't be making new episodes going forward. In this final episode, the Seasoned team gathers in the spirit of gratitude and reflection. We play back clips from some of our most meaningful interviews and favorite guests.

.
.
GUEST:
Steven Raichlen: Author of more than 30 books about grilling, including The Barbecue Bible, How to Grill, Planet Barbecue and Project Smoke. Steven’s won five James Beard Awards, and he’s lectured on the history of barbecue at Harvard University, the Library of Congress and the Smithsonian Institution. His latest book is Beer-Can Chicken: Foolproof Recipes for the Crispiest, Crackliest, Smokiest, Most Succulent Birds You’ve Ever Tasted. (@stevenraichlen)

FEATURED RECIPES:
Basic Beer Can Chicken
Beer Can Turkey
Black Cherry Soda Chicken
Grilled Artichokes

INTERVIEWS MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE:

Seasoned was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Meg Dalton, Stephanie Stender, Katrice Claudio, Tagan Engel, and Meg Fitzgerald, with help from Francesca Fontanez, Katherine Jimenez, Martha Castillo, and Janae Spinato on Social.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email: seasoned@ctpublic.org.

All episodes of Seasoned are available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes.
.

Seasoned Arts & CultureOutdoorsFood
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the Deputy Director of Storytelling
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the director of audio storytelling and talk shows for Connecticut Public where she oversees the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
Stephanie Stender
Stephanie Stender is a producer of Seasoned.
Katrice Claudio
Katrice Claudio is a producer of Seasoned.
Tagan Engel
Tagan Engel is a producer/contributor and guest co-host of Seasoned. She is the founder of The Table Underground radio show, podcast, and website, and is a social justice organizer and trained chef.
