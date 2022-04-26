© 2022 Connecticut Public

A daughter reflects on losing her father

Published February 25, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST
“I have so many more questions to ask him.” Mary Claire Whelan’s father Bob died in 2019, after struggling with addiction; he was 62 years old. In this interview with her mother, Terry Suganski, Mary Claire talks about what made her father so special and what it was like to witness his struggle.

Hear the full interview on StoryCorps.

Credits:

StoryCorps CT