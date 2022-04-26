A daughter reflects on losing her father
“I have so many more questions to ask him.” Mary Claire Whelan’s father Bob died in 2019, after struggling with addiction; he was 62 years old. In this interview with her mother, Terry Suganski, Mary Claire talks about what made her father so special and what it was like to witness his struggle.
Hear the full interview on StoryCorps.
Credits:
- Interview Facilitated by: StoryCorps Mobile Tour
- Connecticut Public Producers: J Holt, Catie Talarski, Meg Fitzgerald
- Music by: Niamh
- Photo: Joe Amon / Connecticut Public