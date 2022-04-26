A family from Afghanistan finds support and community in Connecticut

Asif Safa worked with the U.S. Army in Afghanistan and was able to apply for a special immigrant visa. After a four-year process of securing that visa, Asif and his family arrived in Stamford, Connecticut. The Stamford Interfaith Refugee Settlement Group welcomed Asif and his family, helping them learn English, and find housing and jobs. Asif talks with Amy Ewing, who he met through the Refugee Settlement Group, about his experience and how he and his family have adapted to life in the U.S.

