A mother-daughter bond built on love and appreciation

Published March 8, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST
Andrea Chudzik talks with her mother, Carolyn Chudzik, about what it was like to be her at her age. Andrea talks about how watching Carolyn succeed as a mom and business owner is something she profoundly appreciates in her adult life. Andrea celebrates their bond and all that she’s learned from her mom about motherhood. Andrea and Carolyn are residents of Manchester, CT.

Credits:

StoryCorps CT