A mother shares how her childhood influenced her parenting style

Maria Rosario was number 15 out of 16 children born to her parents in Puerto Rico. After her mother passed away when she was seven, Maria and some of her siblings were relocated to Hartford, Connecticut, to live with their older sister. Maria talks with her daughter Elena about what that experience was like and how she found a community in places like Hartford’s Sacred Heart Church. Elena draws connections between her mother’s experiences and the parent she is today.

Credits:



Interview Facilitated by: StoryCorps Mobile Tour

Connecticut Public Producers: Meg Fitzgerald, Catie Talarski, J Holt

Music by: Niamh

For more info visit StoryCorps CT