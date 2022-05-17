© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
storycorps-ct-1400x1400.png
StoryCorps CT

A mother shares how her childhood influenced her parenting style

Published May 17, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT
storycorps-ct-1400x1400.png

Maria Rosario was number 15 out of 16 children born to her parents in Puerto Rico. After her mother passed away when she was seven, Maria and some of her siblings were relocated to Hartford, Connecticut, to live with their older sister. Maria talks with her daughter Elena about what that experience was like and how she found a community in places like Hartford’s Sacred Heart Church. Elena draws connections between her mother’s experiences and the parent she is today.

Credits:

StoryCorps CT