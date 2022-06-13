© 2022 Connecticut Public

StoryCorps CT

Sharing in our Nigerian culture

Published June 13, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT
Seventeen-year-old Rae George interviews her mother, Weruché George, the two share their thoughts on honoring and preserving culture here in the U.S. Weruché shares how her Dad’s influence shaped her and what she hopes her children take with them from their Nigerian heritage. Rae offers her advice of gratitude for those who may be new to the U.S.

