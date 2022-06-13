Sharing in our Nigerian culture
Seventeen-year-old Rae George interviews her mother, Weruché George, the two share their thoughts on honoring and preserving culture here in the U.S. Weruché shares how her Dad’s influence shaped her and what she hopes her children take with them from their Nigerian heritage. Rae offers her advice of gratitude for those who may be new to the U.S.
Credits:
- Interview Facilitated by: StoryCorps Mobile Tour
- Connecticut Public Producers: Meg Fitzgerald, J Holt, Catie Talarski
- Music by: Niamh
For more visit CTPublic.org/StoryCorpsCT