StoryCorps CT

“And that’s how I learned to paint”

Published July 13, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT
Connecticut Public

Randy Mott in Bloomfield, CT, talks with her 92-year-old mother, Jackie Brown, about the many ways she’s reinvented herself. Jackie shares a funny story of the catalyst for how she became a successful artist and painter at the age of sixty. Jackie still paints today.

“I’ve had a really interesting life and some of it’s been hard but it made me a stronger person, I think.” – Jackie Brown

“Now, you are our hero because you’ve done some many things and taught us that we can risk, and we can be optimistic even when the world is kind of negative.” - Randy Mott

Credits:

For more visit ctpublic.org.org/storycorpsct

StoryCorps CT