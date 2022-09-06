“We have music to bring us all together”

Bryan Sayles's twin daughters showed interest in learning music at a young age. Despite challenging times he and his wife always found ways to support Molly's drumming and Emma's trombone playing and music composition. The family talks about how music has brought them together and created lasting memories to continue today.

Credits:



Interview Facilitated by: StoryCorps Mobile Tour

Connecticut Public Producers: Meg Fitzgerald, J Holt, Catie Talarski

Music by: Niamh



For more visit StoryCorps CT