“We have music to bring us all together”

Published September 6, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT
Bryan Sayles's twin daughters showed interest in learning music at a young age. Despite challenging times he and his wife always found ways to support Molly's drumming and Emma's trombone playing and music composition. The family talks about how music has brought them together and created lasting memories to continue today.

