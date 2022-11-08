© 2022 Connecticut Public

Breaking the cycle of trauma

Published November 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
Two sisters from West Hartford, Connecticut, tell the story of their maternal grandmother. She is Native American and forced to live in an Indian Residential School in British Columbia when she was five. They describe the trauma she experienced during her time in the school and how that trauma extended into the next two generations of their family. A cycle they are determined to break for the generation they're raising now. They also share how much they love and appreciate their grandmother, who's in her nineties.

