Our lives as a Coast Guard family

Sally and Sam Roudebush had been married for 43 years at the time they recorded this interview. Together they talk about how Sam’s job in the U.S. Coast Guard allowed them to meet so many wonderful people. Sally shares her perspective on being a military spouse and the positive social impacts of the military community.

“That’s one of the best things of moving around as much as we did, meeting the people we did.” - Sally

“Some of my favorite parts of our travels have been the people we’ve gotten close to. All the wonderful folks that are still part of our lives.” - Sam

