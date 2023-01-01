The Colin McEnroe Show can be described with four words beginning with “E:” eclectic, esoteric, eccentric and echolocation. The fourth one refers to how bats use sound to track their prey, and it really doesn’t have much to do with how we think about the show. It was probably a mistake.

The best way to understand us is through the subjects we tackle: Neanderthals, tambourines, handshakes, the Iliad, snacks, ringtones, punk rock, Occam’s razor, Rasputin, houseflies, zippers.

Are you sensing a pattern? If so, you should probably be in treatment.

On Fridays, we try to stop thinking about what kind of ringtones Neanderthals would want to have and convene a panel called The Nose for an informal roundtable about the week in culture.

That’s all you need to know, but if you want more, Colin and the producers created a beginner's guide of their favorite episodes for listeners new to the show.

Now, if you don’t mind, we’d like to start squeaking in a manner that will allow us to find our lunch.

Colin McEnroe is an author, playwright, professor, columnist, and blogger, who is allergic to penicillin and enjoys photographing his dog wearing hats and publishing those photos to the internet.

Contact The Colin McEnroe Show:



The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Follow The Colin McEnroe Show on Facebook and Twitter.

When we’re on the air and taking calls, reach us at (888) 720-9677.

Have feedback or a question for Colin and the team? Leave us a voicemail at (860) 275-7214 or send us an email at colinshow@ctpublic.org.

If you are interested in booking Colin McEnroe for an interview or as a guest on a show, find our contact info and press kit here.

You can also find all of our Radio for the Deaf shows here.

For general Connecticut Public inquiries and questions, contact our Audience Care team at (860) 275-7550 or email audiencecare@ctpublic.org.