The Nose Watches ‘Schmigadoon!’ And ‘Summer of Soul’

Schmigadoon! is a musical comedy series on Apple TV+ starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key. In it, the couple gets stuck in a musical town, and can’t leave until they find true love.

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s documentary Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), on Hulu, is about The Harlem Cultural Festival, which occurred over six weeks in the summer of 1969, and featured artists like Stevie Wonder and Nina Simone.

GUESTS:



Taneisha Duggan - Artistic producer at TheaterWorks

- Artistic producer at TheaterWorks Steve Metcalf - Director emeritus of the University of Hartford’s Presidents’ College

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter .

Colin McEnroe, Catie Talarski, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

