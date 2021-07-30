© 2021 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose Watches ‘Schmigadoon!’ And ‘Summer of Soul’

Published July 30, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
Schmigadoon_Photo_010102.jpg
Apple
Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key in ‘Schmigadoon!’

Schmigadoon! is a musical comedy series on Apple TV+ starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key. In it, the couple gets stuck in a musical town, and can’t leave until they find true love.

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s documentary Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), on Hulu, is about The Harlem Cultural Festival, which occurred over six weeks in the summer of 1969, and featured artists like Stevie Wonder and Nina Simone.

GUESTS:

  • Taneisha Duggan - Artistic producer at TheaterWorks
  • Steve Metcalf - Director emeritus of the University of Hartford’s Presidents’ College

Colin McEnroe, Catie Talarski, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
